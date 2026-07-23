Cynthia Luna Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynthia Luna, founder and lead financial advisor at Moonshot Financial Group, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how a human-centered approach to financial planning can help families build confidence, resilience, and lasting wealth.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Luna explores why putting feelings before numbers leads to stronger financial decisions and breaks down how strategic planning, resilience, and inclusive wealth management can help families and business owners create long-term financial security and generational impact.Cynthia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/cynthia-luna

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