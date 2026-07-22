Bet Shaddinger to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bet Shaddinger, founder and Clinical Director of Rise and Shine Integrated Therapeutic Services, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where she will share insights on integrated behavioral health, trauma recovery, and multidisciplinary approaches to healing.Love Experts TV is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode, Shaddinger will explore how trauma-informed, whole-person care, emotional safety, and strong support systems help individuals heal, while reflecting on resilience, overcoming adversity, and the importance of finding the courage to ask for help.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Bet's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/bet-shaddinger

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