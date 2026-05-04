Senate Resolution 304 Printer's Number 1683
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Massachusetts and close the port of Boston; and
WHEREAS, Resistance to the Intolerable Acts, as they became
known, led to the formation of the First Continental Congress in
Philadelphia in 1774, which denounced "taxation without
representation," but stopped short of demanding independence
from Britain; and
WHEREAS, When the first skirmishes of the Revolutionary War
broke out in Massachusetts in April 1775, few people in the
American colonies wanted to separate from Great Britain
entirely, but as the war continued, and Britain called out
massive armed forces to enforce its will, more and more
colonists came to accept that asserting independence was the
only way forward; and
WHEREAS, On June 7, 1776, Congress, meeting in Philadelphia,
received a resolution from Richard Henry Lee urging Congress to
declare independence from Britain; and
WHEREAS, Congress appointed Thomas Jefferson, John Adams,
Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston to the
"Committee of Five" on June 11, 1776, to draft a declaration of
independence for the colonies; and
WHEREAS, From June 12 through 27, 1776, Thomas Jefferson
drafted the original rough draft of the Declaration of
Independence, which was read in Congress on June 28, 1776; and
WHEREAS, From July 1 through 4, 1776, Congress debated and
revised the Declaration of Independence, and finally signed the
document on the morning of July 4, 1776, to formally sever
political ties between the 13 American colonies and Great
Britain, unite the colonies and announce their sovereignty and
gain support from foreign nations, particularly France; and
WHEREAS, The delegates from Pennsylvania who signed the
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