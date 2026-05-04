Senate Resolution 305 Printer's Number 1684
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - creeds to join with him in a "Holy Experiment" where men might
worship God according to their own light; and
WHEREAS, The freedom of religion in Pennsylvania brought not
only English, Welsh, German and Dutch Quakers to the colony, but
also Huguenots (French Protestants), Mennonites, Amish and
Lutherans from Catholic German states; and
WHEREAS, William Penn's prayers were that Pennsylvania might
become "the seed of a Nation"; and
WHEREAS, His prayers were realized as the Declaration of
Independence and the Constitution of the United States were
adopted in Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, In his declining years he feared he would be
forgotten by the Province upon which he lavished so much
affection; and
WHEREAS, The people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in
every generation, owe a debt of lasting gratitude to William
Penn; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the life and
accomplishments of the Honorable William Penn, founder of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, upon the occasion of the United
States Semiquincentennial; and be it further
RESOLVED, That, in this 250th year of independence, the
Senate record this expression of appreciation, affection and
admiration for the Founder of this Commonwealth, the Honorable
William Penn; and be it further
RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to
the Pennsbury Society, which supports the Pennsylvania
Historical and Museum Commission in the administration of
Pennsbury Manor, a reconstruction of William Penn's home along
the Delaware River.
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