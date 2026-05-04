Senate Resolution 305 Printer's Number 1684

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - creeds to join with him in a "Holy Experiment" where men might

worship God according to their own light; and

WHEREAS, The freedom of religion in Pennsylvania brought not

only English, Welsh, German and Dutch Quakers to the colony, but

also Huguenots (French Protestants), Mennonites, Amish and

Lutherans from Catholic German states; and

WHEREAS, William Penn's prayers were that Pennsylvania might

become "the seed of a Nation"; and

WHEREAS, His prayers were realized as the Declaration of

Independence and the Constitution of the United States were

adopted in Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, In his declining years he feared he would be

forgotten by the Province upon which he lavished so much

affection; and

WHEREAS, The people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in

every generation, owe a debt of lasting gratitude to William

Penn; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the life and

accomplishments of the Honorable William Penn, founder of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, upon the occasion of the United

States Semiquincentennial; and be it further

RESOLVED, That, in this 250th year of independence, the

Senate record this expression of appreciation, affection and

admiration for the Founder of this Commonwealth, the Honorable

William Penn; and be it further

RESOLVED, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to

the Pennsbury Society, which supports the Pennsylvania

Historical and Museum Commission in the administration of

Pennsbury Manor, a reconstruction of William Penn's home along

the Delaware River.

20260SR0305PN1684 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30