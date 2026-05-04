Senate Resolution 307 Printer's Number 1686

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - fellow soldiers; and

WHEREAS, Initially, the band toured for a year and a half

performing in community outreach concerts that also supported

the sale of War Bonds, and its success earned the band the

unofficial title "The Million Dollar Band"; and

WHEREAS, In 1946, General Jacob Devers, commander of the Army

Ground Forces, commissioned Chief Whiting to "organize a band

that will carry into the grassroots of our country the story of

our magnificent Army, its glorious traditions and achievements";

and

WHEREAS, The 1st Combat Infantry Band became The Army Ground

Forces Band and performed in the nation's capital and toured

extensively around the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Army Ground Forces became the Army Field Forces

in 1948, and consequently the band's name was changed to The

United States Army Field Band in 1950; and

WHEREAS, The United States Army Field Band proudly continues

to uphold its mission to develop positive connections on behalf

of the United States Army, the Department of Defense and the

United States through live music and multimedia performances,

media, television productions and emergent technologies; and

WHEREAS, The United States Army Field Band brings a diverse

musical repertoire to international, national and local

audiences; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

recognize The United States Army Field Band for its

participation in the ceremonial meeting of the Pennsylvania

Senate that will convene on May 5, 2026, at the National

Constitution Center in Philadelphia as part of the United States

Semiquincentennial; and be it further

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