Senate Resolution 307 Printer's Number 1686
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - fellow soldiers; and
WHEREAS, Initially, the band toured for a year and a half
performing in community outreach concerts that also supported
the sale of War Bonds, and its success earned the band the
unofficial title "The Million Dollar Band"; and
WHEREAS, In 1946, General Jacob Devers, commander of the Army
Ground Forces, commissioned Chief Whiting to "organize a band
that will carry into the grassroots of our country the story of
our magnificent Army, its glorious traditions and achievements";
and
WHEREAS, The 1st Combat Infantry Band became The Army Ground
Forces Band and performed in the nation's capital and toured
extensively around the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Army Ground Forces became the Army Field Forces
in 1948, and consequently the band's name was changed to The
United States Army Field Band in 1950; and
WHEREAS, The United States Army Field Band proudly continues
to uphold its mission to develop positive connections on behalf
of the United States Army, the Department of Defense and the
United States through live music and multimedia performances,
media, television productions and emergent technologies; and
WHEREAS, The United States Army Field Band brings a diverse
musical repertoire to international, national and local
audiences; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
recognize The United States Army Field Band for its
participation in the ceremonial meeting of the Pennsylvania
Senate that will convene on May 5, 2026, at the National
Constitution Center in Philadelphia as part of the United States
Semiquincentennial; and be it further
20260SR0307PN1686 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.