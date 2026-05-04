Senate Resolution 309 Printer's Number 1688

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - signed by President Ronald Reagan; and

WHEREAS, The act defined the National Constitution Center as

"within or in close proximity to the Independence National

Historical Park. The Center shall disseminate information about

the United States Constitution on a non-partisan basis in order

to increase the awareness and understanding of the Constitution

among the American people."; and

WHEREAS, The center is at 525 Arch Street, an address chosen

because May 25 (5/25) was the date that the Constitutional

Convention began in Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, The groundbreaking ceremony for the National

Constitution Center was held on September 17, 2000, the 213th

anniversary of the signing of the Constitution; and

WHEREAS, The center opened on July 4, 2003, joining other

historic sites and attractions in what has been called

"America's most historic square mile," because of its proximity

to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell; and

WHEREAS, The center offers civic learning resources onsite

and online, as well as a multitude of interactive exhibits, rare

artifacts, live theater and activities for visitors of all ages;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the National Constitution

Center in Philadelphia for hosting the Pennsylvania Senate for a

ceremonial meeting on May 5, 2026, to celebrate the United

States Semiquincentennial; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the important work of the

National Constitution Center delivering outstanding educational

programs and online resources that inspire citizens and engage

all Americans in learning about the Constitution of the United

States; and be it further

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