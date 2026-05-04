Senate Resolution 309 Printer's Number 1688
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - signed by President Ronald Reagan; and
WHEREAS, The act defined the National Constitution Center as
"within or in close proximity to the Independence National
Historical Park. The Center shall disseminate information about
the United States Constitution on a non-partisan basis in order
to increase the awareness and understanding of the Constitution
among the American people."; and
WHEREAS, The center is at 525 Arch Street, an address chosen
because May 25 (5/25) was the date that the Constitutional
Convention began in Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, The groundbreaking ceremony for the National
Constitution Center was held on September 17, 2000, the 213th
anniversary of the signing of the Constitution; and
WHEREAS, The center opened on July 4, 2003, joining other
historic sites and attractions in what has been called
"America's most historic square mile," because of its proximity
to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell; and
WHEREAS, The center offers civic learning resources onsite
and online, as well as a multitude of interactive exhibits, rare
artifacts, live theater and activities for visitors of all ages;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the National Constitution
Center in Philadelphia for hosting the Pennsylvania Senate for a
ceremonial meeting on May 5, 2026, to celebrate the United
States Semiquincentennial; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the important work of the
National Constitution Center delivering outstanding educational
programs and online resources that inspire citizens and engage
all Americans in learning about the Constitution of the United
States; and be it further
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