Senate Resolution 310 Printer's Number 1689
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia and
the people of Philadelphia, Independence National Park is now a
beautiful park and a fitting shrine for the ideals on which our
Federal Government is founded; and
WHEREAS, The creation of Independence National Park served as
a catalyst for the revitalization of the surrounding community;
and
WHEREAS, Superintendent Steven Sims and the staff of
Independence National Park have done an outstanding job of
preparing the historic area for the enormous influx of tourists
from the United States and foreign countries during the 250th
anniversary of our nation's founding; and
WHEREAS, Independence National Park will host the
Pennsylvania Senate on May 5, 2026; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
commemorate Independence National Park in Philadelphia for
hosting the Pennsylvania Senate upon the momentous occasion of
the United States Semiquincentennial; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
express its appreciation to Steven Sims, Superintendent of
Independence National Park, and to his staff for their courtesy
not only to the Senate but to all visitors to Philadelphia
during 2026; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
the Honorable Doug Burgum, United States Secretary of the
Interior; Jessica Bowron, Acting Director of the National Park
Service; and Steven Sims, Superintendent, Independence National
Park.
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