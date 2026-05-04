Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,095 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 310 Printer's Number 1689

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia and

the people of Philadelphia, Independence National Park is now a

beautiful park and a fitting shrine for the ideals on which our

Federal Government is founded; and

WHEREAS, The creation of Independence National Park served as

a catalyst for the revitalization of the surrounding community;

and

WHEREAS, Superintendent Steven Sims and the staff of

Independence National Park have done an outstanding job of

preparing the historic area for the enormous influx of tourists

from the United States and foreign countries during the 250th

anniversary of our nation's founding; and

WHEREAS, Independence National Park will host the

Pennsylvania Senate on May 5, 2026; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

commemorate Independence National Park in Philadelphia for

hosting the Pennsylvania Senate upon the momentous occasion of

the United States Semiquincentennial; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

express its appreciation to Steven Sims, Superintendent of

Independence National Park, and to his staff for their courtesy

not only to the Senate but to all visitors to Philadelphia

during 2026; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

the Honorable Doug Burgum, United States Secretary of the

Interior; Jessica Bowron, Acting Director of the National Park

Service; and Steven Sims, Superintendent, Independence National

Park.

20260SR0310PN1689 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 310 Printer's Number 1689

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.