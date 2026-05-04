Senate Resolution 310 Printer's Number 1689

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia and

the people of Philadelphia, Independence National Park is now a

beautiful park and a fitting shrine for the ideals on which our

Federal Government is founded; and

WHEREAS, The creation of Independence National Park served as

a catalyst for the revitalization of the surrounding community;

and

WHEREAS, Superintendent Steven Sims and the staff of

Independence National Park have done an outstanding job of

preparing the historic area for the enormous influx of tourists

from the United States and foreign countries during the 250th

anniversary of our nation's founding; and

WHEREAS, Independence National Park will host the

Pennsylvania Senate on May 5, 2026; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

commemorate Independence National Park in Philadelphia for

hosting the Pennsylvania Senate upon the momentous occasion of

the United States Semiquincentennial; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

express its appreciation to Steven Sims, Superintendent of

Independence National Park, and to his staff for their courtesy

not only to the Senate but to all visitors to Philadelphia

during 2026; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

the Honorable Doug Burgum, United States Secretary of the

Interior; Jessica Bowron, Acting Director of the National Park

Service; and Steven Sims, Superintendent, Independence National

Park.

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