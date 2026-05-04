Senate Resolution 302 Printer's Number 1677

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1677

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

302

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, PICOZZI, MALONE, HUGHES,

STREET, HAYWOOD, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO,

MARTIN, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 4, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 4, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Older Americans Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the

legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the

month of May; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 61st anniversary of the Older

Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.

Johnson on July 14, 1965; and

WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide

nationwide coordinated community social services, technical

assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older

Americans; and

WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Champion Your

Health," focuses on prevention, wellness and personal

responsibility as cornerstones of healthy aging; and

WHEREAS, This theme encourages all of us, and especially

seniors, to take an active role in managing health, advocating

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