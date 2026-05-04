Senate Resolution 302 Printer's Number 1677
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1677
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
302
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, PICOZZI, MALONE, HUGHES,
STREET, HAYWOOD, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO,
MARTIN, COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 4, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 4, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Older Americans Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the
legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the
month of May; and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 61st anniversary of the Older
Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.
Johnson on July 14, 1965; and
WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide
nationwide coordinated community social services, technical
assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older
Americans; and
WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Champion Your
Health," focuses on prevention, wellness and personal
responsibility as cornerstones of healthy aging; and
WHEREAS, This theme encourages all of us, and especially
seniors, to take an active role in managing health, advocating
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