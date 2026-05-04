Senate Resolution 306 Printer's Number 1685

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - this General Assembly, as Clerk, Assemblyman, Speaker and its

representative in England; and

WHEREAS, Franklin was appointed by this General Assembly to

the Second Continental Congress and named to a committee

instructed to draft a Declaration of Independence; and

WHEREAS, He was a signatory to the said Declaration of

Independence in 1776 when he was 70 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Eleven years later, after representing the United

States in France and serving as President of Pennsylvania, he

was chosen as a member of the Pennsylvania delegation to the

Constitutional Convention in 1787 and signed the proposed

Constitution of the United States in his 81st year; and

WHEREAS, A foundation of American ethos, Franklin has been

called "the most accomplished American of his age and the most

influential in inventing the type of society America would

become"; and

WHEREAS, He made numerous contributions in many fields which

benefited his fellowmen and has endeared himself to posterity

for his warmth, wit and common sense; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the incredible life and

achievements of Benjamin Franklin upon the occasion of the

United States Semiquincentennial; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate record its pride in its most

illustrious member, and commend Benjamin Franklin to all

Pennsylvanians as an example that at every stage of one's life a

person can do something to make his State and nation better for

the generations yet to come; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

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