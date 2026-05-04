Senate Resolution 306 Printer's Number 1685
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - this General Assembly, as Clerk, Assemblyman, Speaker and its
representative in England; and
WHEREAS, Franklin was appointed by this General Assembly to
the Second Continental Congress and named to a committee
instructed to draft a Declaration of Independence; and
WHEREAS, He was a signatory to the said Declaration of
Independence in 1776 when he was 70 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Eleven years later, after representing the United
States in France and serving as President of Pennsylvania, he
was chosen as a member of the Pennsylvania delegation to the
Constitutional Convention in 1787 and signed the proposed
Constitution of the United States in his 81st year; and
WHEREAS, A foundation of American ethos, Franklin has been
called "the most accomplished American of his age and the most
influential in inventing the type of society America would
become"; and
WHEREAS, He made numerous contributions in many fields which
benefited his fellowmen and has endeared himself to posterity
for his warmth, wit and common sense; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the incredible life and
achievements of Benjamin Franklin upon the occasion of the
United States Semiquincentennial; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate record its pride in its most
illustrious member, and commend Benjamin Franklin to all
Pennsylvanians as an example that at every stage of one's life a
person can do something to make his State and nation better for
the generations yet to come; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
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