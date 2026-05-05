Oktopost brings B2B social execution into AI workflows with first Claude Code skill purpose-built for B2B

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost, the B2B social media management company, today announced the general availability of the Oktopost Claude Plugin, the first Claude Code skill purpose-built to operationalize B2B social media execution inside AI workflows. The plugin is immediately available on GitHub under the Apache-2.0 license to all Oktopost customers.Designed for marketing operations, social media, and revenue teams in B2B organizations, the Oktopost Claude Plugin extends Oktopost's enterprise social media management platform into the conversational AI environments that teams already use for research, content drafting, and analysis.This marks a shift from social media as a channel to social as an executable workflow embedded directly into AI-driven marketing operations. Marketing engineers and technical marketers can now run end-to-end social programs through Claude, including campaign creation, multi-network publishing, employee advocacy, approvals, and pipeline-attributed analytics, without leaving their working environment. Existing Oktopost customers continue to see the same campaigns, calendars, and approval queues; the plugin adds a conversational layer without changing the underlying system of record."For three years, every conversation about AI and social media has been about generating content faster," said Daniel Kushner, CEO of Oktopost. "The Oktopost Claude Plugin is built for the job that actually matters: running a campaign from start to pipeline, with the governance and attribution a B2B marketing team requires."Unlike consumer-focused social tools retrofitted for AI, the Oktopost Claude Plugin is built for the realities of B2B marketing, complex approval workflows, compliance requirements, CRM-linked attribution, and multi-stakeholder execution.A single conversational request produces a complete campaign in Oktopost: a campaign record, message variants for LinkedIn, X, and Facebook adapted to each network's character limits and media specifications, posts scheduled to B2B peak engagement windows, and starter content for the employee advocacy program. Every post created through the plugin runs through the customer's existing Oktopost approval workflow before scheduling, so marketing operations and compliance teams retain full control without changing process.For analytics, the plugin returns interpretation rather than raw metrics. It compares advocacy reach to organic, surfaces pipeline attribution from Salesforce, identifies top-performing content, and recommends the next campaign-level action. Teams receive clear recommendations tied to business outcomes, not just dashboards to interpret."At Celonis, we're always looking for ways to push what B2B marketing can do, particularly when it comes to scaling social programs that actually move the needle," said Chris Sheen, Senior Director of Social at Celonis. "The Oktopost Claude Plugin lets our team move faster from strategy to execution without sacrificing the governance an enterprise environment demands. Being able to connect campaigns, advocacy, and analytics in a single workflow is what matters as social plays a bigger role in pipeline and revenue."Pricing and AvailabilityThe Oktopost Claude Plugin is open-source under the Apache-2.0 license and available immediately. Installation requires Claude Code and Node.js 20 or higher, and completes in under a minute via a single install command and a guided setup step. The plugin is included on every Oktopost subscription plan.More information is available at https://www.oktopost.com/platform/oktopost-claude-plugin/ . The repository and documentation are at https://github.com/Oktopost/oktopost-claude About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and financial services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

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