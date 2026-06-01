Oktopost ships Advocacy Agent for employee-led B2B social

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost, the B2B social media management company, today announced the launch of its Advocacy Agent , which uses AI to draft and format starter posts that employees edit and own, helping enterprise marketing teams scale employee advocacy without sacrificing authenticity or brand control.The Advocacy Agent is built for marketing teams at B2B companies who want to activate employees as advocates but have found that most employees never post at all. Without support, an advocate faces a blank page. Hand them fully automated posts, and what ship reads like the company press kit. The Advocacy Agent closes the gap between those two failure states: AI drafts the starter copy, formats it for the employee's network, and surfaces relevant approved content. The employee edits, reacts, and posts on their own terms.The problem with advocacy at scaleB2B marketing teams have run employee advocacy programs for years. The bottleneck has never been interest. It is friction. Employees buy into the idea but stall at execution. Drafting a post from scratch, even with approved content in front of them, asks more of their day than most people will commit. The result is a program that lives in a dashboard and rarely surfaces on LinkedIn.The Advocacy Agent changes the starting condition. Instead of a blank editor, the employee opens a feed of draft posts drawn from company-approved content, each shaped by a personal style guide they set up once and update whenever they want. The draft is a prompt, not a script. What ships is the employee's version, not the company's.The personal style guide is the employee's to ownEach employee builds a personal style guide inside Oktopost that captures how they write, what topics they care about, and the point of view they want to be known for. AI uses that guide to shape the drafts, not to manufacture a voice the employee has not approved. The guide sits in the employee's account, is editable at any time, and is never shared with other users or applied to brand content."Without a tool like this, our employees either said nothing or copied and pasted the company line," said Dominic Yacobian, VP and Head of Digital EMEA, AllianceBernstein. "With the Advocacy Agent, they have something real to react to. The drafts give them a way in, but what goes out is genuinely theirs.""Most B2B marketing teams have learned the hard way that AI-generated social content at scale starts to sound like everyone else. That is exactly what kills trust with the buyers they are trying to reach," said Daniel Kushner, CEO of Oktopost. "We built the Advocacy Agent to do what AI is actually good at, removing the blank-page friction, so the employee can do what only they can: bring real experience and a real point of view to the post."AvailabilityThe Advocacy Agent is available to Oktopost customers on the Enterprise plan. Existing customers can activate it directly from the advocacy section of the Oktopost platform. For new customers, visit oktopost.com/platform/social-employee-advocacy/ to book a demo or speak with a member of the account team.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and financial services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

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