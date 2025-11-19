Oktopost unveils the 2025 B2B marketing innovation awards, recognizing the most transformative B2B campaigns

From AI-powered personalization to employee-driven advocacy, nominations are now open to celebrate the most impactful B2B marketing campaigns of the year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This new initiative celebrates the most creative and high-impact B2B marketing campaigns of the year. The awards highlight campaigns in 2025 that are not only doing B2B marketing differently but doing it better. These are campaigns that demonstrate how to turn complex audiences into active participants and utilize social media in strategic, measurable ways to create real business impact.Entries will be reviewed by a judging panel of senior marketing leaders from some of the world's most innovative B2B organizations, including Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat; Roxana Irimia, VP Marketing at Chili Piper; Dennis Fleischer from LinkedIn; and Adi Krysler, VP Marketing at Oktopost . Each judge brings deep expertise in using social media to drive measurable business outcomes."Our goal with the B2B Marketing Innovation Awards is to celebrate the organizations proving that B2B marketing can be as bold, creative, and engaging as anything in the consumer space," said Adi Krysler, VP of Marketing at Oktopost and one of the judges. "These awards are about recognizing the companies proving that B2B social isn't just a channel: it's where creativity, community, and measurable business impact all come together."The programme is designed to celebrate excellence and strengthen community among senior marketing leaders. Eligible campaigns will be nominated by B2B marketing professionals, ensuring the awards spotlight the work that is influencing the wider industry.Nominees will be invited to share how their campaigns combined creativity, strategy, and data to drive results through social media. Eligible entries include product launches, go-to-market initiatives, influencer collaborations, and integrated campaigns where social played a central role. Winners will receive digital and physical award packages that include custom trophies, branded social graphics, and team celebration vouchers.Key details from the program include:- The awards celebrate campaigns launched in 2025 that used organic and/or paid social media as a leading driver of awareness, engagement, or measurable business impact.- Entries will be evaluated across six core criteria: meaningful innovation, social first strategy, employee or executive advocacy activation, measurement of success, brand leadership, and creative excellence.- There is no cost to submit a nomination.- Winners will be notified directly by email using the contact information submitted in the nomination form.- Winning brands will receive public recognition as leading B2B marketing innovators, along with trophies, content features, team celebration support, and opportunities to participate in Oktopost's podcast and event programming.For more information or to submit a campaign, you can visit Oktopost's nominations page . Nominations are open until December 18, 2025, and winners will be announced in January 2026.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals at some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, marketing intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com

