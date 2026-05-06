7ReGen enhances sustainable, customer-first reinstatement with Cotality Contractor Workspace™

Eco-conscious reinstatement specialist invests in innovative job management platform to drive high-quality, transparent outcomes for insurers and policyholders

Contractor Workspace enables us to operate more efficiently, strengthen our sustainability efforts, and deliver a premium service to both our clients and their customers.” — Jack Robinson, 7ReGen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cotality™ (formerly CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence provider, announced that UK reinstatement specialist 7ReGen has selected Contractor Workspace ™, an end-to-end digital job management platform, to strengthen its commitment to sustainable, high-quality property restoration.Delivering domestic and commercial reinstatement across the UK, 7ReGen is trusted by Insurers and TPAs to restore properties efficiently while maintaining an environmentally responsible approach. Sustainability, exceptional workmanship, and customer satisfaction are at the heart of every project. As demand for its services continues to grow, 7ReGen has invested in Contractor Workspace to further enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.The platform provides fully connected, scalable job management to support every stage of reinstatement, ensuring effective collaboration, real-time visibility, and consistent, high-quality outcomes.By integrating advanced, customised workflows and real-time data insights, 7ReGen can now manage claims with greater speed and precision. This will enable faster decision-making, improved financial oversight, and a more proactive approach to project delivery to benefit clients and policyholders.The adoption of Contractor Workspace also supports 7ReGen’s eco-conscious mission. Streamlined digital processes reduce unnecessary site visits, minimise waste, and optimise resource use, helping to lower the environmental impact of work while maintaining first-class results.Policyholders will benefit from clearer communication, timely updates, and smoother claims, while insurers gain greater confidence through enhanced transparency, consistency, and tracking.Jack Robinson, Client Director at 7ReGen, said: “As we continue to grow, it’s essential that we maintain the highest standards across every aspect of our work. Contractor Workspace enables us to operate more efficiently, strengthen sustainability, and deliver a premium service to both our clients and their customers. It’s a key step in ensuring we remain a trusted, forward-thinking reinstatement provider.”Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality, added: “7ReGen is a business with a clear vision for sustainable growth and service excellence. By implementing Contractor Workspace, they are well-positioned to deliver greater transparency, efficiency, and outstanding outcomes across their operations.”About 7ReGen7ReGen is a leading UK specialist in sustainable property restoration. By integrating eco-friendly materials and low-carbon technologies, the company delivers high-quality insurance repairs and building solutions. Committed to transparency, 7ReGen helps homeowners and insurers reduce their environmental impact while ensuring durable, future-proof results. Learn more at https://7regen.co.uk/ About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as Cotality™ to reflect our evolution and future direction. Learn more at cotality.com/uk.

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