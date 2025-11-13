RFM Group elevates job management with Cotality Contractor Workspace

Centralised job management drives visibility, efficiency and success across the entire property lifecycle

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cotality™ (formerly known as CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence company, announced a collaboration with RFM Group, a consultative provider of property transformation and management services across the UK.RFM Group delivers seamless, end-to-end property solutions that enhance the performance, value, and longevity of buildings. Their consult, design, create, and maintain model combines expertise across reinstatement, fit-out, integrated facilities management, restoration, and furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E). RFM Group’s operations are supported by intelligent technology and meticulous project management.The organisation works across a diverse array of sectors, including insurance repair, commercial, retail, education, healthcare and residential.To support the complexity of managing multiple service lines and project types, RFM Group has deployed Contractor Workspace™ , a cloud-based end-to-end job management solution. This deployment will streamline operations and drive improved visibility across all planned and reactive maintenance activities.Centralised job scheduling, live resource mapping and contractor coordination tools will help RFM Group significantly boost day-to-day operational efficiency and reduce processing times.Real-time site updates and shared resources will improve communication and collaboration among field and office teams.To improve company-wide financial oversight, RFM Group will leverage the platform’s fiscal monitoring and reporting across jobs, claims, and projects.Ian Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at RFM Group, said “We pride ourselves on delivering high-quality services built on technology, expertise, and quality. By deploying Contractor Workspace, we’ll ensure our customers benefit from peace of mind and reliable outcomes.”Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality, added “RFM Group is known for its consultative approach and broad portfolio. Our platform’s real-time, end-to-end functionality will support their work across a diverse range of projects, providing the essential data and visibility needed to achieve successful outcomes across the UK.”‍About RFMWith over 60 years of experience, RFM is a trusted property partner delivering end-to-end solutions across the commercial, education, healthcare, luxury residential, and insurance sectors. Learn more at rfm-group.com. About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as Cotality™ to reflect our evolution and future direction. Learn more at cotality.com/uk. Cotality™, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond bounds™, Workspace™, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality. Other trademarks or tradenames referenced are the trademarks or tradenames of their respective owners.

