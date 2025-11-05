Cotality launches Carbon Aware™ to redefine supply chain sustainability

Measure, manage, and reduce property claims emissions with real-time and historic insight to support Scope 3 reporting

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Cotality™ (formerly known as CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence company, announces Carbon Aware™, a new solution to help the property insurance industry meet ambitious Net Zero commitments and reduce Scope 3 emissions.By providing insurers, contractors, and intermediaries with the granular data needed to measure, manage, and reduce carbon impact, Carbon Aware delivers the essential intelligence necessary to drive verifiable, strategic action across the claims value chain.Carbon Aware enables businesses to benchmark and analyse the carbon impact of historic and new claims estimates by peril, material, activity, and supplier. Insurance businesses can establish a baseline of current performance, identify opportunities for carbon reduction, and review estimates in real time.The new tool is embedded within Claims Workspace™, Cotality’s established claims management platform, to help the property insurance industry deliver more sustainable repair options and robust data for compliance, reporting and collaboration. The solution also aligns fully with Cotality’s Schedule of Rates to ensure accurate pricing for every new estimate.Carbon Aware launches at a pivotal moment, as the claims industry mobilises to meet significant sustainability targets and adhere to environmental regulations. Scope 3 emissions can account for more than 95% of the industry’s total carbon footprint, and reduction efforts require coordinated, data-driven action to enable the necessary changes.The new solution provides line-item insight into thousands of materials and restoration actions by using a bespoke carbon impact library, developed for Cotality by Circular Ecology. This extensive resource uses information drawn from Circular Ecology’s globally recognised database of construction industry embodied carbon lifecycle data.Circular Ecology specialises in whole life embodied carbon and lifecycle assessment and utilises data that aligns with ISO standards, the international Greenhouse Gas Protocol, and the UK Government’s annual greenhouse gas emissions factors datasets.Matthew Grieveson, Associate Vice President, International Product Management at Cotality, said “Carbon Aware unlocks a level of clarity that was previously unavailable to the industry as it responds to far-reaching carbon reduction goals. This new tool will help our clients understand their existing carbon impact, identify opportunities for targeted carbon reduction, then actively reduce their emissions.“We’re already working on new features to enable even deeper insights, including alternative material recommendations and cost-to-carbon methodologies. We’re committed to sustainability efforts in the property insurance industry, and we’re excited about the value that Carbon Aware can deliver to businesses.”Dr Craig Jones, Managing Director of Circular Ecology, said “We’re delighted to collaborate with Cotality to help the property insurance industry make progress towards its decisive sustainability goals. We prioritise data accuracy by combining years of experience and robust methodology with proven sources. This dedication to reliable data means Carbon Aware can deliver the insight needed for organisations to have measurable impact.”About Circular EcologyCircular Ecology is a purpose-driven company that was founded in 2013 by Dr Craig Jones to offer resource efficiency services. The organisation specialises in carbon footprinting, whole life embodied carbon assessment, carbon database development, life cycle assessments and carbon reduction strategies. Learn more at circularecology.com. About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as Cotality™ to reflect our evolution and future direction. Learn more at cotality.com/uk Media Contact: Jana Rindler, Cotality© 2025 Cotality. All rights reserved. Cotality™, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond bounds™, Workspace™, Carbon Aware™, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality or its affiliates or subsidiaries. Other trademarks or tradenames referenced are the trademarks or tradenames of their respective owners.

