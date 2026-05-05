Brazil showcases industrial solutions at Interpack 2026 with focus on efficiency and innovation

Brazil’s booth at Interpack, featuring the visual identity of Brazil Machinery Solutions, in an international trade fair setting. The space is modern and open, with panels in blue, white, and green displaying the “Brazil” brand. Visitors move through the

Five companies attend Düsseldorf trade fair seeking to expand international business connections

NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry for packaging will take part in Interpack 2026, presenting a diverse portfolio of high value-added technological solutions to an international audience. Recognized as the leading global event for the sector, the trade fair will be held from May 7 to 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany. In a global market driven by demand for production efficiency, innovation and industrial integration, Brazilian companies will present a portfolio that combines automation, quality control and operational flexibility.A total of five manufacturers from the Brazilian delegation will exhibit at Interpack 2026 through Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program developed by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), aimed at promoting exports and strengthening the international positioning of the national industry.According to Patrícia Gomes, participation in the event is part of a broader strategy to connect Brazilian industry with global markets. “We aim to build bridges between what Brazil produces best and what the world demands,” she said.In her view, Interpack plays a decisive role in this process by bringing together manufacturers, buyers and packaging specialists around the industry’s key transformations. She noted that the trade fair serves both as a technological showcase and a platform for building partnerships. “Exhibiting at Interpack means being at the center of innovation and business opportunities,” she added.Technological diversityThe group of Brazilian companies will present solutions covering different stages of processing and packaging. Among the participants, Varpe Brasil will showcase inspection and weighing systems for end-of-line quality control, with a focus on traceability and production data consolidation. Leadmaq-Maqinox will exhibit industrial packaging equipment, including solutions for doypack filling.Ariete will present automated equipment for biscuit and bakery production, with an emphasis on operational simplicity. Quality Machines will introduce filling solutions designed for precision, flexibility and integration with industrial systems. Meanwhile, Rauber Indústria Mecânica will offer pasteurization and filling systems tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises.According to Gomes, the joint presence of Brazilian companies reinforces the country’s positioning as a supplier of complete industrial solutions. “Each company brings not only a product, but also a track record of investment in technology and a commitment to production efficiency,” she said.Track record of internationalizationAt the previous edition of Interpack, in 2023, Brazilian participation generated USD 1.53 million in on-site business and projections of USD 13.3 million for the following 12 months, totaling USD 14.8 million in exports estimates. During the event, 384 business meetings were held, reaching markets across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, consolidating the fair as a strategic platform for international expansion.For Gomes, the continued Brazilian presence at the event reflects an ongoing process of international consolidation among companies in the sector. “With each edition, we see a more mature Brazilian presence, with more companies participating, more contacts generated and more deals concluded after the event,” she said.Interpack is held every three years and brings together the global processing and packaging value chain in Düsseldorf, with around 2,800 exhibitors from more than 60 countries. In 2026, the event highlights themes such as smart manufacturing, innovative materials and new industrial capabilities, reflecting the technological transformations and sustainability challenges shaping the future of the sector.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for thedevelopment of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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