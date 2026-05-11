Brazilian machinery industry targets expansion in African agribusiness with presence at NAMPO Show 2026

The Brazil Pavilion booth at the Nampo Show features a spacious and modern blue-and-white structure, displaying the “Brasil” brand at the top. In front, a steady flow of visitors moves through the space, including casually dressed men and women, some wear

Delegation of 11 manufacturers takes part in the South African trade fair seeking to strengthen commercial partnerships across the continent

SOUTH AFRICA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focused on expanding business with agribusiness companies across the African continent, Brazil’s agricultural machinery and equipment industry will showcase its innovations at NAMPO Show 2026, held in Bothaville, South Africa. Considered the leading trade fair for the sector in Africa, the event brings together producers, distributors, and manufacturers in an environment dedicated to business negotiations and the presentation of technologies applied to farming operations. The participation of the delegation, composed of 11 Brazilian manufacturers, comes at a time of growth in Brazilian exports from the segment, which increased 11.9% in 2025, totaling USD 1.65 billion.The participation is part of the strategy of Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). According to Rayane Alvarenga, Executive Manager of International Market Commercial Promotion at ABIMAQ, participation in the trade fair is part of the expansion strategy toward markets with growing demand for mechanization. “The international scenario requires more strategic decisions and the search for markets with consistent growth potential,” she says.Rayane notes that NAMPO offers favorable conditions for this expansion by bringing together buyers and distributors from different African countries. “The trade fair facilitates direct contact with regional partners and expands the reach of Brazilian companies across the continent,” she explains.Brazilian presence and businessParticipating in NAMPO Show 2026 are Magno Jet, Irrigabrasil, SaveFarm, INRODA, Marispan, J. Assy, Ebara, Rugeri Mec-Rul, Indutar, Planti Center, and Implemaster.The group will present solutions including planters, seeders, corn headers, grain carts, soil preparation equipment, agricultural implements, irrigation solutions, spraying technologies, cabins, and technologies applied to agricultural efficiency. The portfolio covers different stages of production, enabling companies to serve everything from basic operations to more structured production systems. The agenda includes business matchmaking meetings with importers and distributors from Southern Africa, focusing on opening new contracts and strengthening distribution channels.At the 2025 edition, held at NAMPO Park, Brazilian participation generated USD 5.9 million in completed and projected business over the following 12 months, a result 56% higher than the previous year. The previous edition attracted more than 87,000 visitors and featured over 700 exhibitors, with a focus on adapting global technologies to local conditions under the theme “Global Agriculture, Locally.”For the executive manager, recurring participation in the event contributes to expanding the presence of Brazilian companies across the continent. “Continued participation strengthens commercial relationships and increases business opportunities over time,” she says.African market and opportunitiesAfrica has gained increasing relevance in the strategy of Brazilian companies in the sector, driven by the need to increase agricultural productivity and modernize farming operations. NAMPO Show, held in Bothaville, connects markets such as Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, expanding the commercial reach of participating companies.According to Rayane, regional demand is directly linked to the adoption of technologies capable of increasing production efficiency. “There is room to expand Brazil’s presence with solutions focused on mechanization and productivity gains,” she explains.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for thedevelopment of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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