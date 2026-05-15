Brazil’s machinery industry generates US$605.951 million in business at OTC 2026

A group of people poses for a photo in front of the Brazil Machinery Solutions booth at OTC 2026, inside an international trade fair pavilion. The participants are arranged in two rows, with some standing in the back and others crouching or seated in the

Companies supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions made 1,323 business contacts in Houston, with buyers from 24 countries

TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brazilian machinery and equipment industry concluded its participation in the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC 2026), held in Houston, United States, generating US$605.951 million in business. Of this total, US$12.581 million was closed during the trade show, while US$593.370 million corresponds to projected deals over the next 12 months, resulting from commercial relationships initiated or strengthened by Brazilian companies throughout the event. Alongside the financial performance, the 30 participating Brazilian companies made 1,323 business contacts, 664 of which were new, representing to 50.2% of all recorded interactions.The participation took place through Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program developed by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). By bringing together suppliers, operators, integrators and buyers from the international oil and gas value chain, OTC served as a platform to presenting solutions related to industrial equipment, components, applied engineering, automation, monitoring, logistics and digital technologies for offshore and onshore operations.According to Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director for Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ, the volume reached in Houston reflects the ability of Brazilian companies to compete for contracts in a value chain marked by high technical requirements, consultative sales processes and longer commercial cycles. “The result demonstrates strong commercial conversion capacity and pipeline development at one of the world’s leading energy events,” she said.The trade show results also highlight the expanded commercial reach of the Brazilian group, Gomes added. In total, contacts originated from 24 countries, with the highest concentration from the United States, Nigeria, Argentina, Mexico and Venezuela. From the companies’ perspective, this distribution broadens the understanding of purchasing demand across markets with different needs related to exploration, production, maintenance, industrial modernization and operational efficiency.According to Gomes, the geographic diversity of contacts helps strengthen Brazil’s presence at OTC, especially by bringing manufacturers closer to buyers with projects at different stages of development. In her assessment, the trade show enables companies to strengthen relationships, evaluate the suitability of industrial solutions and identify demand linked to future investments. “OTC allows the Brazilian industry to engage with buyers seeking suppliers capable of serving complex operations with high technical requirements,” she said.During the event, Brazilian companies presented solutions for different stages of the oil and gas value chain, including capital goods, automation systems, materials for harsh environments, industrial equipment, engineering services, asset management and tools aimed at increasing productivity. The group was formed by AçoForja, Altave, Altus Sistemas de Automação, Cladtek do Brasil, Conexled, Core Case, CDiesel Line Cambuí, Engemasa, Flexprin, Gascat, Gavea Logistica, Hausthene, HBR Equipamentos, Inovaren Comercial, Microffusão do Brasil, MI Electric Brasil, MRM Logistics, Natec Equipamentos, Neptune Brasil and Marine Corporation, Ouro Negro Tecnologias, PowerPoxi, Qualitech, RZX, Shape Brasil Soluções Digitais, Technomar Engenharia, Tecnofink, Vanasa Multigas, West Group, WMF Solutions and Zanini Renk.Gomes explains that the combination of closed deals, commercial pipeline development and the generation of new business contacts confirms the relevance of international initiatives for capital goods manufacturers. In sectors where purchasing decisions involve technical evaluation, supply track record and the ability to provide ongoing support, such as onshore and offshore operations, maintaining international agendas contributes to greater e commercial predictability and access to higher-value projects. “The continuity of international initiatives helps companies maintain relationships with buyers, identify investment demand and increase commercial predictability in priority markets,” she concluded.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.About ApexBrasilThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for thedevelopment of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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