Exterior improvements beginning at two Windward parks

Outdoor court fence repairs at Kailua District Park, Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park

Improvement projects come in pairs for two Windward O‘ahu parks this summer! Outdoor court fence repairs are scheduled for Kailua District and Maunawili Valley Neighborhood parks, with exterior painting efforts for buildings at the district park.

Beginning this week, May 4, 2026, repairs and improvements will begin to the perimeter fencing for tennis courts at the two parks. Utilizing a less expensive and more efficient coring method, work will be conducted at three of the Kailua District Park tennis courts and the two Maunawili Neigborhood Park’s tennis courts.

Both court fence repair efforts are scheduled to take a couple of weeks, and be finished before the end of May 2026. The courts at Kailua District Park will be closed during work hours, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the Maunawili courts closed during the renovations.

Also at Kailua District Park this week, an exterior painting effort will begin to beautify the gymnasium, recreation building, and pool office. These park facilities will remain open under their regular schedule during the painting, but please avoid the work areas while enjoying the park.

The approximately $144,000 exterior painting contract was awarded to Akira Yamamoto Painting, with support from Councilmember Esther Kia‘āina. The work is expected to be completed before the end of Summer 2026, weather permitting.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of Kailua and Maunawili park users while these parks are being improved.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks