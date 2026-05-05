Panic Delivery Launches Into Early Access on Steam on May 13

Invader Studios’ 4-player co-op horror-comedy invites players to deliver packages, face inevitable doom, and keep management happy in a monster-run dystopia.

Early Access is the perfect next step for Panic Delivery” — Dev Team

OLEVANO ROMANO, ITALY, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invader Studios (Daymare: 1998, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle) is pleased to announce that Panic Delivery , its chaotic 4-player co-op horror-comedy, will launch into Early Access on PC via Steam on May 13, 2026.Set in a cheerful corporate nightmare where monsters run the world and human couriers are considered highly replaceable, Panic Delivery challenges players to deliver, recover, and smuggle packages through hazardous locations while trying not to exhaust their team’s shared supply of 99 lives.Players take on the role of couriers working for a deeply questionable delivery company that has solved workplace safety concerns with cloning technology. Every failed run, fatal mistake, monster encounter, and workplace incident brings the team closer to total operational failure. Fortunately, fresh clones are available. Unfortunately, management is watching.The Early Access launch will include three maps, each featuring procedurally generated dungeons, alongside three difficulty modes, three mission types, 13 unique enemies, 15 shop items, three delivery package types, character customization, and a challenge system that unlocks additional cosmetics.“Early Access is the perfect next step for Panic Delivery,” said the Dev Team. “The core systems are in place, the couriers are ready, and management is eager to begin observing employee performance under extreme pressure. We’re excited to see how players work together, panic together, and inevitably burn through far more clones than strictly necessary!”Best experienced in teams up to four, with solo play supported. Panic Deliver blends objective-based cooperative gameplay with unpredictable horror-comedy chaos. Each run can shift from careful route planning to frantic survival as players face monster attacks, environmental hazards, physics-driven mishaps, and the terrible realization that the package still needs to be delivered.Throughout Early Access, Invader Studios plans to expand Panic Delivery with additional maps, enemies, items, mission content, delivery options, and community-driven improvements.Player feedback will help shape the game’s development as the studio continues refining the systems, adding new content, and making each delivery only slightly less life-threatening.Panic Delivery launches into Early Access on Steam on May 13, 2026. Players can wishlist the game now and prepare for their first shift.Wishlist Panic Delivery on Steam:Press kit:

Panic Delivery - Early Access Release Date Reveal

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