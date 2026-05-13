Clock in, Deliver, Die, Repeat: Co-op Horror-Comedy Panic Delivery is Out Now in Steam Early Access

Panic Delivery Early Access Out Now

Invader Studios, creators of Daymare series, enter multiplayer survival with Panic Delivery: teams deliver, survive, and burn through a monster-ruled dystopia.

Early Access out now for Panic Delivery” — Dev Team

OLEVANO ROMANO, ITALY, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invader Studios, the team behind Daymare: 1998 and Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, is thrilled to announce that Panic Delivery , its new 4-player co-op horror-comedy, is now available in Early Access on PC via Steam Panic Delivery launches Invader Studios into a new kind of horror experience, swapping slow-burn survival for fast, frantic, objective-based multiplayer chaos. Set in an alternate dystopian world ruled by hostile monsters, players clock in as human couriers and take on dangerous delivery contracts where every package matters, every route is risky, and every mistake can cost the team another clone.Each run gives players a shared pool of 99 “clones.” Every death drains the reserve. Every failed escape, monster attack, and bad decision pushes the team closer to collapse. Run out of clones, and the entire operation resets.Early Access Launch ContentBuilt for 4-player co-op panic, the Early Access build also includes procedurally generated levels and scalable difficulty, making solo play fully supported for couriers brave enough to take the job alone.The initial release includes:Three Operational Zones: Fight through procedurally generated maps set within a haunted house, a panic factory, and an abandoned Antarctic base.Mission Variety: Take on three contract types, including Standard Delivery, Package Recovery, and Smuggling.Monsters: Face 13 unique monster types, each with its own behavior, attack style, and way of turning a simple delivery into a disaster.Progression System: Earn in-game currency (“Speetchy” and Bonus Permits), to purchase from a pool of 15 utility and defensive items, as well as unlockable cosmetic character skins and emotes. Earned cosmetics are retained even when a run fails.“We’re excited to finally launch Panic Delivery into Early Access and let players experience the chaos for themselves,” said the development team at Invader Studios. “We’re looking forward to seeing how players take it apart, push it to its limits, and help us decide through their feedback on where the chaos goes next.”Development RoadmapInvader Studios plans to keep Panic Delivery in Early Access for approximately one year. During this phase, the studio intends to release regular updates introducing new map biomes, additional enemy types, more complex delivery requests, expanded utility items, and improvements based on player feedback and gameplay data.Panic Delivery Early Access is available for purchase now on Steam.Play Panic Delivery on Steam:Press kit:Trailer:

Panic Delivery - Early Access Out Now

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