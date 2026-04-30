Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,580 in the last 365 days.

Isle of Food is a VR cooking simulator and island adventure where every dish begins with open-world exploration

Run a seaside restaurant in VR by exploring the island, finding ingredients, cooking dishes, and serving guests every day.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isle of Food combines open-world island exploration with realistic, hands-on VR cooking. All cooking is performed through natural VR interactions such as slicing, frying, boiling, mixing, and serving food by hand. The culinary system is based on real-world recipes from famous cuisines, expanded with fantasy variations.

Exploration plays a central role in progression, directly shaping what dishes the player can cook and serve. Ingredients appear under different conditions influenced by a dynamic day–night cycle and changing weather, encouraging players to explore the island at different times. The experience is designed to be relaxing and accessible, focused on creativity, discovery, and steady progression rather than competition or fast reflexes.

Key Features
• Open-world tropical island exploration
• Hunting, fishing, gathering, and farming
• Dynamic weather and day–night cycle affecting ingredient availability
• Realistic VR cooking with natural hand interactions
• Real and fantasy recipes inspired by world cuisines
• Restaurant progression with upgrades, decorations, and management
• Clear gameplay loop: Explore → Gather → Cook → Serve → Upgrade

Vadym Lorens
Istifa Games
vadym.lorens@istifagames.com

Isle of Food | Announce Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Isle of Food is a VR cooking simulator and island adventure where every dish begins with open-world exploration

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.