Lifetime Moving & Storage Marks 40 Years as a Trusted Moving Company in Phoenix

Arizona's family-owned full-service mover reflects on four decades of serving Phoenix families and businesses.

We started with a simple goal: to help people move without the stress, confusion, or cost surprises that too often come with it.” — Shawn

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifetime Moving & Storage, a full-service moving company in Phoenix , is proud to mark more than 40 years of serving Arizona residents, families, and businesses. Since its founding, the company has built its reputation on honest pricing, reliable service, and a commitment to making relocation less stressful for every customer it serves.Over the past four decades, Lifetime Moving & Storage has completed moves totaling more than 1.2 million miles, relocated over 800 families, and expanded its service offerings to include local, long-distance, commercial, international, and packing services, along with climate-controlled storage options and up to 60 days of free storage with every move.The company was founded by Bob, a moving industry veteran with more than 40 years of hands-on experience. Today, Bob and his son Shawn run the business together, combining decades of practical knowledge with a focus on transparency and customer care. The family plans to eventually pass the company to the next generation, continuing a tradition rooted in service to Arizona communities.As an authorized Bekins Van Lines agent, Lifetime Moving & Storage also handles interstate and international moves, giving Phoenix-area customers access to a nationally recognized network backed by local accountability. Every estimate is free, no-obligation, and tailored to the customer's specific move, with no hidden fees at the end.Lifetime Moving & Storage serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Sun City, Sun Lakes, and the broader Arizona region.About Lifetime Moving & StorageLifetime Moving & Storage is a family-owned, full-service moving company in Phoenix, Arizona, with over 40 years in the industry. The company offers local, long-distance, commercial, and international moving services, professional packing, and secure climate-controlled storage. Lifetime Moving & Storage provides free estimates and transparent pricing with no hidden fees. For more information or to request a free quote, visit https://www.lifetimemoving.com/

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