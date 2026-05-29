Just-In Time Moving & Storage Reminds Phoenix Residents: Summer Moving Season Starts Now

Phoenix-based moving company urges homeowners and renters to book early as Arizona's peak relocation window approaches.

The earlier you lock in a date, the more options you have, the better the pricing, and the less pressure there is on everyone involved. We want people to have a good experience.” — Justin Hart

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just-In Time Moving & Storage, a Phoenix-based moving and storage company serving the greater Arizona area, is reminding residents that summer is the busiest moving season of the year and that booking early is one of the most effective ways to avoid unnecessary stress and costs.With school years wrapping up, lease renewals coming due, and a surge in real estate closings typical of late spring and early summer, the Phoenix metro sees a significant spike in relocation activity between May and August. For households planning a local or long-distance move, that compressed window means moving company availability tightens quickly.Just-In Time Moving & Storage handles local moves throughout the Phoenix metro, long-distance and interstate relocations, international moves, and commercial moves for businesses of all sizes. The company's climate-controlled storage facility in Phoenix offers short and long-term solutions for households navigating the gap between move-out and move-in dates, which is especially common during the summer rush.The company holds a BBB A+ rating, is IAM-certified for international moving, and backs every local move with a satisfaction-or-money-back guarantee.For Phoenix residents planning a summer move, Just-In Time Moving & Storage recommends booking at least four to six weeks in advance and confirming a binding quote in writing before signing any agreement.To request a free quote or speak with a moving coordinator, visit jitmoving.com or call (480) 213-0395.About Just-In Time Moving & StorageJust-In Time Moving & Storage is a Phoenix, AZ-based moving and storage company offering local, long-distance, international, and commercial moving services across Arizona and nationwide. Founded by owner Justin Hart, the company has grown from a two-person operation to a team of over 70 employees with a fleet of more than 20 trucks. Just-In Time Moving & Storage holds a BBB A+ rating and IAM certification. It serves residential and commercial clients throughout the greater Phoenix metro area, including Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, and surrounding communities.

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