Berlin Barracks/ OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3003577
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 4, 2026, at approximately 1015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown
VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Guy Miller
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
VICTIM: James Stone
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a recovered truck that had been taken from a residence in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation revealed Guy Miller (20) had operated the truck without James Stone's (65), legal owner, consent.
With the assistance of Berlin Police Department, Miller was located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the above-mentioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.