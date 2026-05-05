Berlin Barracks/ OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3003577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: April 4, 2026, at approximately 1015 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown

VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Guy Miller

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

VICTIM: James Stone

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a recovered truck that had been taken from a residence in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation revealed Guy Miller (20) had operated the truck without James Stone's (65), legal owner, consent.

With the assistance of Berlin Police Department, Miller was located and issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the above-mentioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 04, 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.