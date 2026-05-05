Statewide Weigh-In-Motion Scales Replacement https://www.codot.gov/projects/statewideweighinscales https://www.codot.gov/@@site-logo/siteLogo.png This project consists of removing existing weigh pads and steel foundation frames and replacing weigh-in-motion strip scales and associated equipment at seven locations throughout Colorado. This project will also remove one weigh-in-motion scale station in Platteville. Project Facts Construction Cost: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Contractor: Drivewyze Infrastructure Services

Timeline: May 2026 to October 2026

May 2026 to October 2026 Location: I-25, I-70, I-76, US 50 and US 85 Nearest Towns/Cities: Dumont, Loma, Fort Morgan, Platteville, Limon, Monument, Lamar, Trinidad Mile Point(s): MP 233 to MP 13.6 Counties: Elbert, El Paso, Gilpin, Las Animas, Mesa, Morgan, Prowers and Weld

Project Benefits This project will provide much needed upgrades to multiple scale locations across the state. Work Schedule To be announced. Traffic Impacts To be announced

Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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