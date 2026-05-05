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Statewide Weigh-In-Motion Scales Replacement

This project consists of removing existing weigh pads and steel foundation frames and replacing weigh-in-motion strip scales and associated equipment at seven locations throughout Colorado. This project will also remove one weigh-in-motion scale station in Platteville. 

Project Facts

  • Construction Cost: $2.5 million
  • Contractor: Drivewyze Infrastructure Services
  • Timeline: May 2026 to October 2026
  • Location: I-25, I-70, I-76, US 50 and US 85
    • Nearest Towns/Cities: Dumont, Loma, Fort Morgan, Platteville, Limon, Monument, Lamar, Trinidad
    • Mile Point(s): MP 233 to MP 13.6
    • Counties: Elbert, El Paso, Gilpin, Las Animas, Mesa, Morgan, Prowers and Weld

Project Benefits

This project will provide much needed upgrades to multiple scale locations across the state.

Work Schedule

To be announced.

Traffic Impacts

  • To be announced
  • Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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Statewide Weigh-In-Motion Scales Replacement

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