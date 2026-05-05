Statewide Weigh-In-Motion Scales Replacement

This project consists of removing existing weigh pads and steel foundation frames and replacing weigh-in-motion strip scales and associated equipment at seven locations throughout Colorado. This project will also remove one weigh-in-motion scale station in Platteville.
Project Facts
- Construction Cost: $2.5 million
- Contractor: Drivewyze Infrastructure Services
- Timeline: May 2026 to October 2026
-
Location: I-25, I-70, I-76, US 50 and US 85
- Nearest Towns/Cities: Dumont, Loma, Fort Morgan, Platteville, Limon, Monument, Lamar, Trinidad
- Mile Point(s): MP 233 to MP 13.6
- Counties: Elbert, El Paso, Gilpin, Las Animas, Mesa, Morgan, Prowers and Weld
Project Benefits
This project will provide much needed upgrades to multiple scale locations across the state.
Work Schedule
To be announced.
Traffic Impacts
- To be announced
- Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures