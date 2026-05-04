House Bill 2302 Printer's Number 3025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - House Bill 2302
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
TAKAC, MOUL, VENKAT, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, GUZMAN, MALAGARI, RIVERA, GUENST, SANCHEZ, MAYES, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, VITALI, McNEILL, PIELLI
Short Title
An Act amending the act of October 9, 2008 (P.L.1363, No.100), known as the Crane Operator Licensure Act, further providing for title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing for short title and for definitions and providing for applicability; in State Board of Crane Operators, further providing for board and for powers and duties of board; in licensure, further providing for licensure, for qualifications, for duration of license, for reporting of multiple licensure and for license without certification and providing for qualifications for licensure as well driller, for grandfathering for well drillers, for examination for licensure as well driller, for bonding and insurance for * * *
Memo Subject
State Licensing of Water Well Drillers: Protecting consumers, promoting public health, and ensuring accountability.
Actions
|3025
|Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, March 19, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 27, 2026
|First consideration, April 27, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 27, 2026
|Removed from table, May 4, 2026
Generated 05/04/2026 08:59 PM
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