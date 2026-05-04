House Bill 2302 Printer's Number 3025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - House Bill 2302

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending the act of October 9, 2008 (P.L.1363, No.100), known as the Crane Operator Licensure Act, further providing for title of act; in preliminary provisions, further providing for short title and for definitions and providing for applicability; in State Board of Crane Operators, further providing for board and for powers and duties of board; in licensure, further providing for licensure, for qualifications, for duration of license, for reporting of multiple licensure and for license without certification and providing for qualifications for licensure as well driller, for grandfathering for well drillers, for examination for licensure as well driller, for bonding and insurance for * * *