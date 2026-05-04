House Bill 2109 Printer's Number 3172

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Sponsors KHAN, MAJOR, INGLIS, GREEN, SCOTT, DAVIDSON, SOLOMON, POWELL, SMITH-WADE-EL, RIVERA, OTTEN, KENYATTA, GUENST, WAXMAN, D. WILLIAMS, HILL-EVANS, CIRESI, MAYES, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MADDEN, K. HARRIS, WARREN, CURRY, DOUGHERTY, BRIGGS

Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preemptions, providing for prohibiting occupancy limits.

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