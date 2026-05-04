House Bill 1877 Printer's Number 3292

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - House Bill 1877 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors D'ORSIE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, VENKAT, KHAN, WAXMAN, CUTLER, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, ZIMMERMAN, ANDERSON, GREEN, MALAGARI, COOPER Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for Pennsylvania Seal of Biliteracy. Memo Subject Enhancing our Workforce by Recognizing the Skill of Biliteracy Actions 2334 Referred to EDUCATION, Sept. 25, 2025 3292 Reported as amended, April 28, 2026 First consideration, April 28, 2026 Laid on the table, April 28, 2026 Removed from table, May 4, 2026 Generated 05/04/2026 08:59 PM

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