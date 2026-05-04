House Bill 1877 Printer's Number 3292
PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - House Bill 1877
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
D'ORSIE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, VENKAT, KHAN, WAXMAN, CUTLER, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, ZIMMERMAN, ANDERSON, GREEN, MALAGARI, COOPER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for Pennsylvania Seal of Biliteracy.
Memo Subject
Enhancing our Workforce by Recognizing the Skill of Biliteracy
Actions
|2334
|Referred to EDUCATION, Sept. 25, 2025
|3292
|Reported as amended, April 28, 2026
|First consideration, April 28, 2026
|Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
|Removed from table, May 4, 2026
Generated 05/04/2026 08:59 PM
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