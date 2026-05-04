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House Bill 1877 Printer's Number 3292

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - House Bill 1877

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

D'ORSIE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, VENKAT, KHAN, WAXMAN, CUTLER, HILL-EVANS, GUZMAN, ZIMMERMAN, ANDERSON, GREEN, MALAGARI, COOPER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for Pennsylvania Seal of Biliteracy.

Memo Subject

Enhancing our Workforce by Recognizing the Skill of Biliteracy

Actions

2334 Referred to EDUCATION, Sept. 25, 2025
3292 Reported as amended, April 28, 2026
First consideration, April 28, 2026
Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
Removed from table, May 4, 2026

Generated 05/04/2026 08:59 PM

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House Bill 1877 Printer's Number 3292

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