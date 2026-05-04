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House Bill 2426 Printer's Number 3281

PENNSYLVANIA, May 4 - Sponsors

BELLMON, CONKLIN, KHAN, HILL-EVANS, T. DAVIS, NEILSON, MALAGARI, DOUGHERTY, PARKER, CIRESI, CEPHAS, SOLOMON, ISAACSON, FIEDLER, CARROLL, WAXMAN, KENYATTA, SHAFFER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 29, 1803 (P.L.542, No.156), entitled "An act to establish a Board of Wardens for the port of Philadelphia, and for the regulation of pilots and pilotages, and for other purposes therein mentioned," further providing for pilots in the Delaware Bay and River.

Memo Subject

River Pilots – Changing the Maximum Draft Size from Twenty-Seven Feet to Twenty-Nine Feet

Generated 05/04/2026 08:59 PM

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House Bill 2426 Printer's Number 3281

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