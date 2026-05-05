Florida Eye Specialists Adds Glaucoma Specialist Ronald P. Swendris, M.D.

Ronald P. Swendris, M.D.

Fellowship-trained ophthalmologist expands access to advanced glaucoma care in Volusia County

His extensive experience and focused expertise in glaucoma treatment enhance our ability to care for patients in this region and provide them with advanced options they need to protect their vision.” — Rajesh K. Shetty, M.D., CEO and Managing Partner of Florida Eye Specialists

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Eye Specialists, the leading multi-specialty ophthalmology practice in Northeast Florida, today announced the addition of Ronald P. Swendris, M.D., a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma care and anterior segment surgery.

Dr. Swendris brings more than 35 years of experience diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye conditions, with a clinical focus on glaucoma management, cataract surgery, and advanced surgical techniques. His addition strengthens Florida Eye Specialists’ ability to provide specialized care in Volusia County, where access to dedicated glaucoma expertise continues to be in high demand. As the region experiences continued population growth, particularly among older adults who are at higher risk for glaucoma, the need for accessible subspecialty eye care has become increasingly important.

“Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss, and access to experienced, specialized care is critical for early detection and long-term management,” said Rajesh K. Shetty, M.D., CEO and Managing Partner of Florida Eye Specialists. “Dr. Swendris’ extensive experience and focused expertise in glaucoma treatment enhance our ability to care for patients in this region and provide them with the advanced options they need to protect their vision.”

Originally from the Detroit area, Dr. Swendris completed both his undergraduate studies and medical degree at the University of Michigan, graduating with high honors. He went on to complete his ophthalmology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, followed by fellowship training in glaucoma at the Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit.

Throughout his career, Dr. Swendris has practiced in both private and academic settings across multiple states, giving him a well-rounded perspective on patient care and treatment planning. His approach emphasizes early diagnosis, individualized care, and long-term disease management tailored to each patient’s needs.

Dr. Swendris specializes in glaucoma management, cataract surgery, and anterior segment procedures, with a particular interest in advanced glaucoma care, combined cataract and glaucoma surgeries, and laser treatments. He remains actively engaged in clinical research and continuing education to stay at the forefront of evolving treatment options.

“Glaucoma often develops without noticeable symptoms until vision loss has already occurred,” said Dr. Swendris. “That’s why early detection and ongoing monitoring are so important. I look forward to helping patients better understand their condition and providing treatment options that preserve their vision and quality of life.”

Dr. Swendris is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Glaucoma Society. He is licensed to practice medicine in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

He and his wife, Cate, a registered nurse, recently relocated to Ormond Beach, where they are proud to be part of the local community. They have one son, Christopher.

Dr. Swendris is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about glaucoma care at Florida Eye Specialists, visit floridaeyespecialists.com.

The addition of Dr. Swendris reflects Florida Eye Specialists’ continued investment in expanding specialty services across Northeast Florida, particularly in growing communities where access to subspecialty care has historically been limited.

###

About Florida Eye Specialists

Florida Eye Specialists is the largest multi-specialty eye practice in North Florida. Owned and operated by ophthalmologists, the practice provides comprehensive care from simple eye exams to complex surgery using the latest technology. Florida Eye Specialists has 15 locations in Northeast Florida, with doctors who have served the community for more than 50 years. The experienced team of ophthalmologists and optometrists is dedicated to leading the industry in eye care and helping patients see clearly.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.