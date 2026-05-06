Pioneer of LASIK in Northeast Florida Transitions Practice to Next Generation of Surgeons

Florida Eye Specialists Custom Vision Team

Florida Eye Specialists unifies refractive surgery services under Florida Eye Custom Vision, marking a new chapter in regional vision care

This transition reflects where healthcare is heading.” — Brian Quinn, Director of Sales & Marketing

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the physicians responsible for bringing LASIK to Northeast Florida is entering a new chapter—one that reflects both the evolution of vision correction technology and the next generation of surgical leadership.

Florida Eye Specialists (FES) announced the transition of Maida Custom Vision to Florida Eye Custom Vision, aligning the region’s most established refractive surgery practice under a unified brand while continuing the legacy established by its founder, Dr. Jerry Maida.

Dr. Maida, who performed the first LASIK procedure in Northeast Florida in 1996 and has completed more than 22,000 LASIK procedures and 37,000 eye surgeries throughout his career, will remain actively involved in patient care.

The practice’s surgical leadership is now led day-to-day by Dr. Amit Chokshi and Dr. S. Akbar Hasan—two fellowship-trained cornea and refractive specialists actively performing procedures, with experience spanning academic medicine, major health systems, and high-volume surgical centers.

“This is really about building on what Dr. Maida created and ensuring patients continue to have access to the most advanced vision correction options available,” said Dr. Chokshi. “The technology has evolved significantly, and so has what we’re able to offer patients.”

A Region Shaped by Early Innovation in LASIK

Dr. Maida was among the earliest adopters of excimer laser technology in the United States and helped establish LASIK as a viable option for patients across Florida. Over the past three decades, his work positioned Jacksonville as an early market for laser vision correction and helped shape regional demand for refractive procedures.

Today, that foundation is being expanded through newer procedures such as SMILE, EVO ICL, and custom lens replacement—options that allow surgeons to treat a broader range of patients than was possible in the early years of LASIK.

Expanding Access Through an Integrated Care Model

As part of Florida Eye Specialists, Florida Eye Custom Vision patients now have direct access to a broader network of subspecialty care, including retina, glaucoma, cornea, and advanced cataract surgery.

FES operates more than 15 locations across Northeast Florida and has performed over 100,000 cataract procedures, making it one of the region’s largest ophthalmology providers.

“This transition reflects where healthcare is heading,” said Brian Quinn, Director of Sales & Marketing. “Patients are looking for comprehensive, integrated care—where everything from routine exams to advanced surgery is connected. This allows us to deliver that at a higher level.”

What This Means for Patients

For patients, the transition represents expanded access to newer technologies, more personalized treatment options, and a deeper bench of surgical expertise.

With two fellowship-trained surgeons actively performing procedures and collectively bringing experience across tens of thousands of cases, Florida Eye Custom Vision represents one of the most experienced refractive surgery teams in the Jacksonville market.

“Our responsibility is to continue advancing the standard of care while maintaining the trust that’s been built here over decades,” said Dr. Hasan. “That’s what this next chapter is about.”

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About Florida Eye Custom Vision

Florida Eye Custom Vision, formerly Maida Custom Vision, is a refractive surgery center in St. Johns County offering LASIK, SMILE, PRK, EVO ICL, and custom lens replacement. The practice is part of Florida Eye Specialists.

About Florida Eye Specialists

Florida Eye Specialists is the leading ophthalmology practice in Northeast Florida with more than 15 locations and approximately 20 surgeons specializing in cataract, retina, glaucoma, cornea, oculoplastics, and refractive surgery.

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