Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville Expands with Addition of Dr. Benjamin Wilke

Benjamin Wilke, M.D.

Patient Appointments Now Available with Dr. Wilke

Dr. Wilke’s expertise and patient-focused approach align with our commitment to delivering exceptional care and long-term outcomes.” — Kevin M. Kaplan, OSJ Founding Physician

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville (OSJ), a physician-led orthopedic practice serving Northeast Florida, announces that Benjamin Wilke, M.D., is joining the team on May 1. Patients can begin scheduling appointments with Dr. Wilke immediately.

Dr. Wilke is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee care and orthopedic oncology. He focuses on helping patients restore mobility, reduce pain, and return to daily activities. He sees patients at OSJ’s Baptist South location and the new Southside location, at 4205 Belfort Road, Suite 3030, Jacksonville, FL 32216, further expanding access to specialized orthopedic services in the Jacksonville area.

Joining Dr. Wilke at this location is Julia Wilke, PA-C, who supports patient care through evaluations, treatment planning, and ongoing clinical coordination. Together, they provide both surgical and non-surgical solutions for a wide range of orthopedic conditions.

The addition of Dr. Wilke reflects continued growth for Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville, as the practice expands its footprint and strengthens its ability to meet increasing demand for high-quality orthopedic surgery in Jacksonville, FL.

“Our goal is to make it easier for patients to access experienced orthopedic specialists close to where they live and work,” said Kevin M. Kaplan, one of the founding physicians for Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville. “Dr. Wilke’s expertise and patient-focused approach align with our commitment to delivering exceptional care and long-term outcomes.”

The founding team includes:

Phillip Bell, M.D. – Hip and Knee Specialist

Hiram Carrasquillo, M.D. – Foot and Ankle Specialist

Brett Frykberg, M.D. – Joint Replacement Specialist

Brandon Kambach, M.D. – Spine Specialist

Kevin Kaplan, M.D. – Shoulder, Knee, Elbow, and Sports Medicine Specialist

Garry Kitay, M.D. – Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Specialist

Richard Picerno, M.D. – Shoulder, Hip, and Knee Specialist

Gregory Solis, M.D. – Foot, Ankle, and Knee Specialist

Bruce Steinberg, M.D. – Hand, Wrist, Elbow, and Shoulder Specialist

Robert Savarese, D.O. – Pain Management Specialist

Together, these physicians have trained at top institutions across the country and have treated thousands of patients in Jacksonville and beyond. Their goal is simple: to restore mobility, improve quality of life, and help every patient return to the life they love—stronger, faster, and pain-free.

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About Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville

Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville is a physician-led orthopedic practice committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care with a patient-first approach. Serving patients of all ages, the team offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions across a wide range of specialties. With three locations in North Florida, Orthopedic Specialists of Jacksonville is redefining what’s possible in musculoskeletal care. To learn more, visit OSJax.com.

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