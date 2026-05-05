Sudan Addresses Reports on UAE Arms Smuggling Case, Emphasizes Distinction from State Institutions

Lieutenant General Ahmed Mufaddal General Intelligence Services

GIS says reports referencing a Sudan route should not be interpreted as evidence of state involvement; calls for reliance on verified sources

Sudan does not permit its territory, ports, or institutions to be used for the transfer of illicit weapons. Any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate and risks distorting the facts.” — Lieutenant General Ahmed Mufaddal

KHARTOUM, KHARTOUM, SUDAN, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sudan’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) has issued a statement in response to recent media reports concerning an arms smuggling network disrupted by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, which reportedly involved a route toward Port Sudan.

According to publicly reported accounts, UAE authorities arrested multiple individuals in connection with an alleged international trafficking network involving weapons transfers. At the time of this release, no official public documentation has been cited linking Sudanese state institutions to the operation.

In a statement, Lieutenant General Ahmed Mufaddal, Director General of the GIS, said Sudanese authorities “have not been presented with evidence indicating involvement by the Government of Sudan, its military, or its intelligence services in the activities described in the UAE case.”

The GIS statement further noted that Sudan’s geographic position along Red Sea transit corridors has historically made it vulnerable to exploitation by non-state actors, including criminal networks and armed groups operating outside government control.

“According to our assessments, such activities are typically carried out by transnational networks or ideologically affiliated groups that do not represent the Sudanese state,” Mufaddal said. “Sudan’s policy remains clear: it does not authorize or support the transfer of illicit weapons through its territory.”

The GIS added that Sudan has taken steps in recent months to strengthen border monitoring, intelligence coordination, and maritime oversight, with the stated aim of preventing illicit trafficking activities.

The statement also emphasized Sudan’s willingness to cooperate with regional and international partners on security matters, including efforts to address arms smuggling across Red Sea corridors.

The General Intelligence Service encouraged media and analysts to rely on verified, publicly available information when assessing the implications of the UAE case.

At the time of publication, no official UAE case number or formal charging document related to the reported arrests has been publicly cited in connection with Sudan.

Sudanese General Intelligence Service

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