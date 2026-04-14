Sudan Reaffirms Neutrality, Rejects Alignment with Iran in Conflicts Involving the United States and Israel

General Intelligence Service General Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Mofadl Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan will not be a platform for aggression against any state,” — General Ahmed Mufaddal

KHARTOUM, SUDAN, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sudan has reaffirmed its policy of neutrality in regional conflicts, stating unequivocally that it will not align with Iran in any confrontation involving the United States or Israel.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Mufaddal, Director of Sudan’s General Intelligence Service, confirmed that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, has made clear that Sudanese territory will not be used to launch attacks against any country.

According to Mufaddal, Sudan declined recent Iranian overtures seeking support for Tehran’s regional posture. He emphasized that Sudan’s leadership remains firm in its position and is committed to avoiding entanglement in conflicts that do not serve the country’s national interests.

“Sudan will not be a platform for aggression against any state,” Mufaddal said. “Our priority is stability, sovereignty, and the protection of our national interests.”

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions and underscores Sudan’s intent to maintain a balanced and independent foreign policy. Sudanese officials reiterated that the country will not allow its territory to become a battleground or staging ground for operations against any party, including the United States or Israel.

Analysts view the position as part of Sudan’s broader effort to recalibrate its international standing following years of political and economic isolation. The approach signals a strategic focus on constructive engagement with global partners while avoiding alignment in regional conflicts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.