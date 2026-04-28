Sudan GIS

Sudan Escalates Crackdown on Cross-Border Trafficking with Sweeping Security Directive

The operation will involve intensified surveillance, expanded border patrol operations, and coordinated intelligence efforts designed to dismantle trafficking routes by criminal syndicates.” — Lt. Gen. Mufaddal

KHARTOUM, SUDAN, SUDAN, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a decisive move aimed at tightening national and regional security, the Director General of Sudan’s General Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Mufaddal, has issued direct orders to counterterrorism and organized crime units to deploy “all necessary measures” to combat the smuggling of weapons, drugs, and human trafficking across Sudan’s vast and porous borders.

The directive marks one of the most assertive security escalations in recent months, as Sudan faces growing concerns over transnational criminal networks operating along its strategic frontier corridors.

According to security sources, the operation will involve intensified surveillance, expanded border patrol operations, and coordinated intelligence efforts designed to dismantle trafficking routes that have long been exploited by armed groups and criminal syndicates.

Officials say the initiative is expected to significantly strengthen border security not only for Sudan but also for neighboring states, which have repeatedly raised concerns about the spillover effects of illicit arms and narcotics flows originating in the region.

Regional security analysts suggest the crackdown could have far-reaching implications, potentially disrupting supply chains used by extremist organizations and limiting their access to weapons in multiple conflict zones. Some observers note that such developments may indirectly contribute to broader regional stability, including areas as distant as the Eastern Mediterranean, where security dynamics are closely linked to arms trafficking networks.

The move has been described by insiders as part of a wider effort to “close the gates” on cross-border criminal activity, signaling a more aggressive posture by Sudan’s intelligence apparatus amid escalating regional security challenges.

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