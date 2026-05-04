Council Approves $32.6 Million for Community Preservation Projects

The Council approved a series of appropriations from the Community Preservation Fund to support affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space projects across the city.

The Council authorized $32.6 million in Fiscal Year 2026 funding for community preservation projects recommended by the Community Preservation Committee. The funding includes $16.3 million for affordable housing, $8.15 million for historic preservation, and $8.15 million for open space and recreational use projects.

These investments will support a range of initiatives aimed at improving quality of life in Boston neighborhoods, including renovating playgrounds, enhancing parks and community gardens, expanding the city’s tree canopy, preserving historic buildings and artifacts, supporting first-time homebuyers, and constructing new affordable housing units.

The Council also approved $1.76 million for the administrative and operating expenses of the Community Preservation Committee for Fiscal Year 2027, as well as $39.6 million in future appropriations for FY27 community preservation projects.

The Community Preservation Fund was established following the adoption of the Community Preservation Act in 2016 and is supported through a 1% property tax-based surcharge and state funding. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $230 million to hundreds of projects across Boston, with total funding expected to exceed $260 million with the latest round of approvals.