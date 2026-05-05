Smith Names Two New Trading Vice Presidents

Smith Company Logo Jessica Ruiz, Vice President, Americas at Smith Mike Sutter, Vice President, North America

Jessica and Mike will drive business strategies and growth across key markets in North and South America

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of two new trading vice presidents for the Americas region. Mike Sutter has been named Vice President, North America, where he will lead strategy across Smith’s trading operations in the eastern United States. Jessica Ruiz will step into the role of Vice President, Americas, managing Smith’s southern region to support key markets in the US, Mexico, and Brazil.Mike began his career at Smith in 2004 as an Account Manager before rising to the role of Trading Manager in 2012. As the New York City office grew, Mike took on a central role there, becoming General Manager of the office in 2023. In that position, he closely mentored traders, helped drive record sales numbers, and closed numerous high-impact deals for Smith while helping prepare the company for the next generation of electronic-component distribution."The future of sales is shifting from guesswork to precision,” said Mike. “With artificial intelligence and leading-edge analytics, we aren’t just reacting to shortages—we’re predicting them. We have the opportunity to leverage real-time data to solve global supply gaps before they happen, putting us at the center of every breakthrough in high-performance computing and next-gen tech."He also played a critical role in strengthening business relationships for the company over the years.“I couldn’t be happier for Mike Sutter,” said Mike Pursley, Chief Trading Officer at Smith. “I have had the pleasure of working with Mike for two decades and he simply is as straightforward as they come. There is no one else in New York who can lead by example as well as he does, and I look forward to seeing what new opportunities he will bring.”Jessica will be working alongside Mike in their respective roles. She previously spent a decade working in various sales and managerial roles for a component manufacturer before joining Smith’s Guadalajara office as a Business Development Representative in 2016. In 2020, she advanced to the role of Trading Manager and a year later was appointed as the location's General Manager, helping to mold and mentor Smith's traders in Mexico.“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to step into this role and continue building on the momentum we’ve created,” said Jessica. “I look forward to strengthening collaboration across our teams to drive meaningful growth and unlock new opportunities to achieve exceptional results. Together, we can make a significant impact and elevate our performance to the next level!”Throughout her tenure, Jessica has cultivated strategic partnerships and created business opportunities in Mexico's Silicon Valley.“Jessica has demonstrated exceptional organizational skills in building out Guadalajara in both size and strength,” said Mike Pursley. “She constantly steps up, asks for more, and delivers, which is exactly what you want in a leader. I am confident she will continue to bring the teams together across regions and position us to continue outperforming the competition.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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