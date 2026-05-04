Team Dover heroes recognized, awarded Bronze Stars

Dover Air Force Base recently awarded the Bronze Star Medal to four Airmen for their heroic actions while deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during a ceremony on April 29.

Established in 1944, the Bronze Star Medal is the fourth-highest combat award in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is awarded to personnel in any military branch for bravery or in recognition of heroic or meritorious achievement or service in ground combat.

Lt. Col. Brian Thalhofer, 436th Airlift Wing Safety chief, Maj. Brandon Gremillion, 436th Operations Support Squadron wing intelligence chief, Senior Master Sgt. Terrance Jones, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels superintendent, and Master Sgt. Andrew Kelp, 436th LRS first sergeant, were recognized and awarded their medals in front of their families, friends and peers during a Wing Commander’s Call. All four were deployed in March of 2025 to serve with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing along with over 200 Team Dover members, and were at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, during the 12 Day War.

“I had a high-speed team that was working very hard and they kept crushing their mission,” said Thalhofer. “Honoring their efforts kept me motivated.”

The 12 Day War occurred in June of 2025. This confrontation saw direct, large-scale attacks between Israel and Iran and included ballistic missile attacks on Al Udeid Air Base, where thousands of U.S. troops were deployed.

In addition to their meritorious service throughout their deployment, the actions of these four Airmen directly led to the safe evacuation of thousands of troops just prior to a missile attack.

“I could see the experience was affecting everyone differently.” Said Kelp. “I wanted to make sure we took care of our people and brought every single person home safely and I’m glad to say we accomplished that mission”