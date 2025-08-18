Wine Country Network Launches 5th Annual Canned Challenge Plus! Competition

Canned Challenge Header 2025 Canned Challenge Plus Logo Canned Challenge Best Of Show 2024 Winners

The Canned Challenge Plus is the world's first professionally judged competition to define excellence in ready-to-drink alcoholic and infused drinks.

We are proud to host the 5th Annual Canned Challenge Plus, witnessing the exciting evolution in Ready-made (RTD) alcoholic drinks, infused drinks, cocktails, and spritzers.” — Christopher J Davies, CEO

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wine Country Network Launches 5th Annual Canned Challenge Plus! CompetitionThe world's premier competition for ready-to-drink adult beverages is open for entries.Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and producer of numerous highly respected professional beverage competitions, announced that it will accept entries for the Canned Challenge Plus through October 10, 2025.The Canned Challenge Plus is the world's first professionally judged competition to define excellence in ready-to-drink alcoholic and infused drinks. The Canned Challenge Plus Tasting Contest will be conducted double-blind by a prestigious panel of mixologists, bartenders, beverage professionals, sommeliers, buyers, and trade members. The Canned Challenge Packaging and Design Contest will be juried by a committee of art directors, designers, and retailers, focusing on critical elements that help a brand stand out.Ready-made alcoholic drinks are a rapidly growing market that is convenient and enjoyable in unlimited situations, including at home, on the beach, at events, on the boat, on the golf course, or camping. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this growth, making canned alcoholic drink products the fastest-growing category in the beverage industry.The 2025 Canned Challenge Plus is now accepting canned and RTD beverages in all packaging types (canned, bottled, boxed, Bag-in-box, Tetra Pak, pouch, etc.) in the following categories:•Hard Seltzer •Spiked Spritzers •Premixed / Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Cocktails •CBD-infused •THC-infused •Hemp-infused •Non-alcoholic •Mixers •Hard Cider •Hard Kombucha •Sake"We are proud to host the 5th Annual Canned Challenge Plus, witnessing the exciting evolution in Ready-made (RTD) alcoholic drinks, infused drinks, cocktails, and spritzers," said Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder. "We want to identify the best products in each exciting category. We have consciously kept entry fees more affordable than fees charged by spirits competitions."The 2025 Canned Challenge Plus will announce winners in late October, before the holiday buying season. This timing ensures maximum exposure for the winning products. Consumers can view the winners' list online and seek top-scoring products in their local market. All winners can promote their results with royalty-free digital images of the competition medals and other valuable brand marketing assets, significantly boosting their brand visibility and credibility.For information, please visit www.cannedchallenge.com ##Attn: EditorsWine Country Network’s CEO, Christopher J. Davies, is available for interviews on ZOOM or via telephone. To arrange, please call (720) 302-3666.High-resolution photographs from past competitions are available for publication use. View our photo gallery: https://www.flickr.com/photos/winecountrynetwork/albums Competition details:For all products (except canned wine), including packaging & designEntry Fee: $275Enter Online Here:Sample Cans or Liquid RequiredTasting Competition: 4-12 oz or equivalent ounces (96 oz)Packaging and Design: 1 can of eachCompetition Dates: October 18-19, 2025Winners Announced: October 25, 2025Important Deadlines:•Online Entries Before: October 10, 2025•Samples delivered to us in Colorado by October 15, 2025Company Info:The Canned Challenge is organized by Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and the organizer of the following world-famous beverage competitions:•Denver International Spirits Competition: www.denverspiritscomp.com •Denver International Wine Competition: www.denverwinecomp.com •Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition: www.rosewinecomp.com •North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition: www.whiskeycomp.com •Tequila Mezcal Challenge: www.teqmezchallenge.com •Global Whisky Challenge: www.globalwhiskychallenge.com Wine Country Network, Inc. is a multi-platform media and event company dedicated to wine, beer, spirits, food, and travel. Founded in 2002 in New York, it is based in Broomfield, Colorado.The company publishes Wine Country InternationalMagazine, a well-respected glossy print publication (2003 to 2012), which transformed into a fully digital magazine in 2013. The magazine is now available through Issuu, the world’s leading digital publishing platform, with print editions available on demand. https://issuu.com/winecountrynetwork

