2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners Announcement

North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition logo Senior Judge Nicolas Post Evaluates Bourbon with a Neat Glass

The 11th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition took place on July 12-13, 2024. Wine Country Network has announced the list of 2025 winners.

This year, our judges were impressed by the fantastic variety of well-balanced, super smooth, sweet, and savory whiskies submitted to our 11th annual competition.” — Christopher J Davies, CEO and Co-Founder

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners AnnouncementJudges have selected Sazerac and Uncle Nearest as the "Best of Show" winning whiskies.Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country InternationalMagazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 11th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition took place on July 12-13, 2024. This double-blind competition was judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines. Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved N.A.B.W.C. "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The N.A.B.W.C. uses a double-blind judging system and a 100-point scale to score entries.Top 2025 Winners:“Best of Show”Judges do a final re-tasting of the Double Gold winners (95+ score). Through a process of elimination, the judges selected their favorite three products.1st place: Mister Sam Tribute Blended Whiskey2nd place: Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye3rd place: Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey - Batch 3633"Best of Class" Rye Whiskey: Thomas H. Handy Straight Rye WhiskeyN.A.B.W.C "Best of the Best" TastingThe top twenty-four Double-Gold and Gold Medal Winners will be featured at an exclusive VIP/trade/media tasting on August 11, 2025, from 6 to 8:30 pm at the Burns Pub in Broomfield, Colorado.For additional information and the complete list of winners, visit: Whiskeycomp.com###Attn: EditorsHigh-resolution, professional photos are available.For requests, Email: cdavies@winecountrynetwork.com2025 Double Gold Winners:•Ampersand Opimus (75% corn, 13% rye, 12% malted barley) in Tokaji Barrels•Essential Vermont Malt Whiskey Hopped Whisky•King's Family Distillery Cigar Blend Bourbon•1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon•Early Times Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight BourbonProduct Categories List:Wine Country Network Inc. produces the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition. For more information, visit www.winecountrynetwork.com

