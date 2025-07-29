2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners Announcement

Official competition logo

North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition logo

Senior Judge Nicolas Post Evaluates Bourbon with a Neat Glass

Senior Judge Nicolas Post Evaluates Bourbon with a Neat Glass

The 11th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition took place on July 12-13, 2024. Wine Country Network has announced the list of 2025 winners.

This year, our judges were impressed by the fantastic variety of well-balanced, super smooth, sweet, and savory whiskies submitted to our 11th annual competition.”
— Christopher J Davies, CEO and Co-Founder
BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners Announcement
Judges have selected Sazerac and Uncle Nearest as the "Best of Show" winning whiskies.

Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the 11th Annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition took place on July 12-13, 2024. This double-blind competition was judged by certified spirits specialists, seasoned buyers, mixologists, sommeliers, and master distillers.

The North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (N.A.B.W.C.) was created to identify and promote North America's best bourbons, whiskeys, and moonshines. Only U.S. and Canadian-made whiskeys can compete for the coveted, laser-engraved N.A.B.W.C. "BEST OF SHOW AWARD" custom barrel head. The N.A.B.W.C. uses a double-blind judging system and a 100-point scale to score entries.

Top 2025 Winners:

“Best of Show”
Judges do a final re-tasting of the Double Gold winners (95+ score). Through a process of elimination, the judges selected their favorite three products.

1st place: Mister Sam Tribute Blended Whiskey
2nd place: Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye
3rd place: Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey - Batch 3633

"Best of Class" Rye Whiskey: Thomas H. Handy Straight Rye Whiskey

N.A.B.W.C "Best of the Best" Tasting
The top twenty-four Double-Gold and Gold Medal Winners will be featured at an exclusive VIP/trade/media tasting on August 11, 2025, from 6 to 8:30 pm at the Burns Pub in Broomfield, Colorado.
For additional information and the complete list of winners, visit: Whiskeycomp.com
###

Attn: Editors
High-resolution, professional photos are available.
For requests, Email: cdavies@winecountrynetwork.com

2025 Double Gold Winners:
•Ampersand Opimus (75% corn, 13% rye, 12% malted barley) in Tokaji Barrels
•Essential Vermont Malt Whiskey Hopped Whisky
•King's Family Distillery Cigar Blend Bourbon
•1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon
•Early Times Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Product Categories List:
http://bit.ly/43sKd2t


Wine Country Network Inc. produces the North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition. For more information, visit www.winecountrynetwork.com

Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners Announcement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
Company/Organization
Wine Country Network, Inc
390 Interlocken Crescent, STE 350
Broomfield, Colorado, 80020
United States
+1 303-665-0855
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wine Country Network is a multi-platform media company. Its founders' previous experience includes successful careers in magazine publishing and producing significant national events. Wine Country International ®Magazine was founded in 2002 as a quarterly print magazine. Initial distribution was through winery tasting rooms located throughout the United States. Today, the magazine is published online through ISSUU, the World's most prominent publishing platform with over 100,000,000 million readers. The magazine enthusiasts may purchase print-on-demand, fine-quality, collectible print magazines. The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions: •Denver International Spirits Competition •Denver International Wine Competition •Canned Challenge •Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition •North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition •Tequila Mezcal Challenge •Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky •Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky •Global Whisky Challenge-North American Whiskey •Global Wine Challenge

Website

More From This Author
2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Winners Announcement
2nd Annual Global Whisky Challenge Extends Entry Deadlines to August 26, 2025
2025 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition Now Accepting Entries
View All Stories From This Author