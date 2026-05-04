Greenstone Affirms Development and Ongoing Support of CINCH for Intellego Customers

Clarifying CINCH platform ownership, development, and long-term support through a collaborative, customer-focused approach as Dynamics GP evolves

We are committed to having CINCH be a part of your business now and in the future.” — Mary Friedrichsen Tangen, VP of Business Solutions

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenstone Systems reaffirmed today their long-term commitment to the CINCH platform for Intellego users.CINCH has always been developed, maintained, and supported by Greenstone. While some customers may recognize the name Intellego, that product was a white-labeled version of CINCH. As market messaging shifts, Greenstone is clarifying that the CINCH platform remains fully available, supported, and independent.“We are committed to having CINCH be a part of your business now and in the future. CINCH is not going away, and customers are not required to move to a new system in the near future,” said Mary Friedrichsen Tangen, Vice President of Business Solutions at Greenstone. “Customers retain their license rights and working directly with Greenstone may reduce their overall costs. We want users to have accurate information so they can make confident, informed decisions about their business systems.”CINCH Remains Fully Supported and AvailableGreenstone confirmed that CINCH continues to be actively maintained and enhanced. Customers with active support and maintenance agreements can continue using the platform without disruption.For Intellego users, no system change is required. Since Intellego has always been powered by Greenstone’s CINCH platform, customers can maintain continuity simply by working directly with Greenstone.Greenstone also addressed Microsoft’s previously announced Dynamics GP lifecycle milestones. Microsoft has stated that product enhancements, regulatory updates (including tax updates), and technical support will end on December 31, 2029, followed by the end of security updates and patches on April 30, 2031 for customers on a current enhancement plan. Despite these timelines, Dynamics GP and CINCH will continue to operate. Greenstone will provide ongoing support beyond Microsoft’s end-of-support dates, help ensure customers maintain stability, continuity, and a clear path forward.Greenstone encourages organizations to take a proactive approach to their ERP strategy and have outlined a strategic path forward for customers. Options include:- Extending the life of Dynamics GP through cloud migration- Optimizing current system performance- Staying current on supported versions for extended longevity“Our role is to support each customer’s success,” added Mary Friedrichsen Tangen. “We take a collaborative approach, working alongside our customers as their businesses evolve, continually advancing our solutions to meet their changing needs and position them for long-term success.”About Greenstone SystemsGreenstone delivers innovative, mission-critical solutions to agribusinesses. Greenstone holds a significant share of the U.S. grain origination software market, serving over 400 customers and over 5,000 ERP users. With over 30 years in the marketplace, its products provide the stability, consistency, and innovation agribusinesses need to grow and remain profitable. Greenstone is part of the Cultura Technologies family, owned by Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI), a global specialist in vertical market software.For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.About Cultura TechnologiesCultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

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