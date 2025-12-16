Greenstone Systems Launches AgTMS to Enhance Freight Visibility and Control for Agribusiness

New transportation management solution for agribusinesses through partnership with BulkLoads, offering end-to-end visibility and automation for agribusiness.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenstone Systems, a Cultura company, today announced the official launch of AgTMS , a comprehensive transportation management solution designed specifically for the agribusiness industry. Developed in partnership with BulkLoads , AgTMS empowers grain originators, merchandisers, and logistics professionals with the tools to plan, dispatch, manage, and track freight more efficiently—all within a unified, data-driven platform.Building on Greenstone's long-standing commitment to integrated agribusiness software, AgTMS brings real-time visibility, automation, and collaboration to the forefront of grain logistics. With freight costs continuing to impact margins across the industry, AgTMS helps users optimize transportation workflows, streamline carrier coordination, and gain actionable insights into grain movements from origin to destination."Greenstone's passion for agribusiness software aligns perfectly with BulkLoads' commitment to carriers," said Jared Flinn, Co-Founder of BulkLoads. "This partnership lets us better capture carrier insights and turn them into stronger tools for shippers."Key capabilities of AgTMS include:- Scheduling & Planning: Execution alerts, automated contract reconciliation, contract-to-load linking, and delivery & fulfillment tracking.- Dispatching: Load assignment, live load status, and driver & carrier coordination.- Load Management: Load offers, load scheduling, end-to-end visibility, and automatic load booking.- Load Tracking: Near real-time location updates, automated alerts, and ETA predictions.Additional enhancements are already in development, including invoicing and direct shipping solutions, as Greenstone continues to invest in expanding the platform's capabilities."By connecting transportation and logistics data with our broader ecosystem—including AGRIS and oneWeigh—we're giving customers the visibility and control they need to manage freight in real time and make smarter decisions," said Duey Yliniemi, General Manager at Greenstone Systems.As early adopters begin preparing for implementation, agribusiness leaders are expressing enthusiasm for the platform's potential impact."AgTMS is going to be a great product, and we are very excited to start utilizing the efficiency it will bring to our company," said Ryan Carwell, President of Poinsett Rice. "You are combining two great products—Greenstone's oneFreight and BulkLoads—pulling the best from each and making the final product even better."And from a customer perspective, the value of integrated planning and communication is already resonating."What we've seen so far from AgTMS aligns closely with the drivers' communication and planning tools we've worked toward internally," said Sarah McNeil, Business Intelligence Manager at Cooperative Producers, Inc. "Some of the dispatch and scheduling capabilities have more nuance than what we had originally designed for ourselves. As the integrations come together—across oneWeigh, our third-party partners, and our direct-ship workflows—we see AgTMS moving us closer to a fully integrated system and eventually automated invoicing."Together with BulkLoads, Greenstone Systems is redefining what's possible in grain logistics—helping agribusinesses move freight with greater efficiency, accuracy, and confidence.***About Greenstone SystemsGreenstone delivers innovative, mission-critical solutions to agribusinesses. Greenstone holds a commanding share of the U.S. grain origination software market, serving over 400 customers and over 5,000 ERP users. With over 30 years in the marketplace, its products provide the stability, consistency, and innovation agribusinesses need to grow and remain profitable. Greenstone is part of the Cultura Technologies family, owned by Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI), a global specialist in vertical market software.About Cultura TechnologiesCultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply.About BulkLoadsBulkLoads is a leading freight technology provider serving the bulk trucking industry. Through its online marketplace, BulkLoads connects carriers, shippers, and brokers across North America. In addition to its core load board, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including freight factoring, trucking insurance, permitting, fuel programs, and a transportation management system (TMS) designed specifically for bulk freight.

