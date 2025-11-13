Greenstone Systems Launches ‘Insights’

Turning Agribusiness Data into Action

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenstone Systems, a Cultura company and leading provider of mid-market agribusiness software solutions, today announced the official launch of Insights, a next-generation business intelligence (BI) platform designed to help grain, feed, and agribusiness operations transform operational data from core business systems, including ERPs such as AGRIS, into clear, actionable insights. Insights is a key addition to the Greenstone ecosystem today, with more ERP integrations on the horizon.Following a successful pilot program with select customers, Insights is now broadly available to the agribusiness community—delivering dashboards, flexible alerts, and intuitive analytics that empower teams to make confident, data-driven decisions.From Data to DecisionsInsights transforms how agribusinesses view, share, and act on operational information. Connecting directly to the ERP, it unifies grain inventory, discounts, and contracts into a single reliable view. Users can monitor performance, spot trends, and respond instantly to market changes.Key capabilities include:- Near real-time visibility into grain movement and position from any device.- Detailed discount and premium tracking to strengthen margin management.- Alerts for unsigned or delayed contracts to protect revenue.- Year-over-year customer insights to support strategic growth.- Scheduled reports and notifications to keep teams aligned."Insights gives our customers a clearer line of sight into their business. We listened to what our customers needed most—simple, meaningful visibility—and built Insights to help them turn that information into confident, daily decisions," said Duey Yliniemi, General Manager at Greenstone Systems.That immediate access to reliable information is already changing how finance leaders approach reporting and analysis."From my perspective as a CFO, Insights enables me with immediate visibility without needing to run a report and then manipulate the data in Excel using pivot tables or other formats," said Billy Wickham, CFO at Frontier Ag Inc.Guided by Customer ExperienceDeveloped in collaboration with pilot users, Insights reflects how agribusinesses actually work. Feedback from early adopters guided core design and functionality choices, ensuring the platform is practical, intuitive, and impactful."Being able to pull my customer information with ease anytime, anywhere is very helpful to me. If we’d had this last year, we would have caught an accidental payment in premiums instead of a subtraction in discounts with one of our larger customers," said Carly Wheeting, Merchandiser at Glacial Lakes Energy.Built for What’s NextWith its launch, Insights marks a new chapter in Greenstone’s ongoing investment in connected, data-driven agribusiness technology. The platform’s flexible foundation will continue to evolve, adding new dashboards, reports, and integrations that build on customer feedback and industry needs."Insights is more than a reporting tool—it’s a foundation for smarter, faster operations. It also sets the stage for more advanced analytics capabilities in the future, helping our customers unlock the full potential of their data," said Duey Yliniemi, General Manager at Greenstone Systems.***About Greenstone SystemsGreenstone delivers innovative, mission-critical solutions to agribusinesses. Greenstone holds a commanding share of the U.S. grain origination software market, serving over 400 customers and over 5,000 ERP users. With over 30 years of industry experience, Greenstone delivers tools that work seamlessly in the world of grain, feed, and agribusiness; empowering organizations to streamline operations, maximize profitability, and make data-driven decisions.About Cultura TechnologiesCultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.