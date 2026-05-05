ClientTether and Adminify Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Franchise Growth and Operational Efficiency
New partnership combines leading franchise CRM software with advanced automation to accelerate lead conversion and streamline multi-location operations
By partnering with Adminify, we’re giving our clients the ability to automate intelligently, engage instantly, and scale efficiently without sacrificing the customer experience.”SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, today announced a strategic partnership with Adminify, a leading AI automation platform designed for franchise systems and multi-location organizations. This collaboration brings together powerful CRM capabilities and intelligent automation to help franchise brands respond faster, convert more leads, and operate more efficiently at scale.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
Closing the Gap Between Lead and Response
Speed and consistency remain critical challenges for franchise organizations managing leads across multiple locations. By integrating ClientTether’s franchise CRM and sales automation software with Adminify’s AI-driven automation, brands can now eliminate delays in engagement and ensure every lead is handled with precision and speed.
Now, when owners and operators cannot respond to calls and texts, Adminify enhances the entire customer journey by automating responses across voice, SMS, chat, and CRM workflows. ClientTether still centralizes lead management, initial outreach, and franchise development pipelines. Together, the platforms create a seamless system that reduces manual effort, accelerates deal flow, and maximizes conversion opportunities.
AI-Powered Engagement Across Every Channel
Adminify is an AI-powered automation platform built specifically for franchise and multi-location brands. It brings together customer communication, lead management, and operational workflows into one system, helping businesses respond faster and operate more efficiently. By automating routine interactions across voice, SMS, chat, and CRM, Adminify ensures consistent customer experiences while driving measurable growth across every location.
When paired with ClientTether’s robust franchise CRM, the combined solution delivers intelligent, always-on engagement that adapts to each stage of the customer and candidate lifecycle. Franchise operators gain the ability to maintain brand consistency while empowering individual locations with tools that drive local performance.
“We’re excited to partner with ClientTether to combine a best-in-class Franchise CRM with advanced AI automation built specifically for franchising,” said Jeremy Arthur, CEO of Adminify. “Together, we’re helping brands operate smarter, respond faster, and drive better outcomes across every location,” said Adminify.
Driving the Next Era of Franchise Growth
As franchise brands continue to scale, the need for connected systems that unify data, communication, and operations becomes increasingly critical. This partnership positions both companies at the forefront of franchise innovation, providing operators with a modern technology stack built for growth.
“Franchise brands don’t just need more tools—they need systems that work together to drive real results,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “By partnering with Adminify, we’re giving our clients the ability to automate intelligently, engage instantly, and scale efficiently without sacrificing the customer experience.”
This partnership reflects a broader shift within the franchise industry toward integrated, AI-driven solutions that prioritize speed, efficiency, and measurable performance. By combining CRM and automation into a unified ecosystem, ClientTether and Adminify are enabling brands to compete more effectively in an increasingly digital and response-driven market.
Key Highlights:
• Seamless integration of franchise CRM and AI automation
• Faster lead response times across every location
• Unified communication across voice, SMS, chat, and email
• Improved visibility and performance for franchisors
• Scalable franchise software designed for multi-location growth
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. See www.clienttether.com for more information
About Adminify
Adminify is a leading AI automation platform designed for franchise systems and multi-location organizations. By unifying customer communication, operational workflows, and data intelligence, Adminify enables brands to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences across their entire network. The platform helps franchisors increase visibility, improve performance at the location level, and scale operations with measurable ROI. See www.adminify.ai for more information.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here
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