ClientTether and NeverMiss.ai Fuse Leading Franchise CRM and AI to Accelerate Franchise System Growth
Integration brings AI voice and text automation into a unified franchise CRM, enabling response, smarter qualification, higher conversion across every location.
Together, we’re giving franchise systems the ability to respond instantly, engage intelligently, and convert more leads while simplifying their franchise owner workload.”SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated franchise CRM for franchise development and service brands, today announced a strategic partnership with NeverMiss.ai, the AI customer engagement platform built for franchise systems. Together, the companies are delivering a fully integrated solution that enables franchisors and multi-location operators to automatically respond to, and convert leads across voice and text—ensuring no opportunity is missed at any location.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
Closing the Gap Between Lead and Response
In franchising, speed and consistency of lead follow-up directly impact revenue. Missed calls, delayed responses, and inconsistent follow-up across locations often result in lost opportunities and fragmented customer experiences, which can lead to major performance non-conformities for franchise operators. This partnership brings together ClientTether’s full suite of franchise software, including sales automation, pipeline management, proposal automation, and nurturing with NeverMiss.ai’s proprietary AI voice and messaging technology to create an always-on engagement engine that operates seamlessly across the entire franchise network.
For franchisors, this means improved visibility and control over customer engagement across every unit, guaranteed service levels, regardless of franchise owner capacity or skill, and improved revenue performance across their franchise system. For franchisees, it translates to faster response times, more booked jobs, and less time spent on manual follow-up.
“Franchise brands don’t lose business because of lack of demand—they lose it in the gap between inquiry and response,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “ClientTether already solves a large part of this challenge, but by partnering with NeverMiss.ai, we’re closing that gap completely. Together, we’re giving franchise systems the ability to respond instantly, engage intelligently, and convert more leads while simplifying their franchise owner workload.”
AI-Powered Engagement Across Every Channel
Through the integration, NeverMiss.ai enables AI-powered voice and text automation directly within ClientTether. Using their dynamic AI voice solution, Nevermiss will answer Incoming calls that owners or their teams can’t answer immediately. Leads that fill out web forms, respond to digital ads, and engage in other channels receive immediate AI powered SMS answers to their questions. The Nevermiss AI and ClientTether systems can effortlessly qualify prospects, answer common questions, and schedule appointments in real time—ensuring every interaction is handled quickly and consistently.
By unifying engagement across channels within a single franchise management system, the partnership removes friction between marketing, lead response, and booking—helping franchise brands convert more opportunities without increasing operational complexity.
“Partnering with the leading franchise CRM platform gives us the ability to help franchise brands at scale with AI solutions that empower their owners to get better ROI on their marketing spend while relying less on inconsistent human interactions ,” said Adrian Rodriguez, Founder of NeverMiss.ai. “We see so much white space ahead with our partnership in the franchise space. And this is just the beginning of our integrated AI solutions with ClientTether!”
Driving the Next Era of Franchise Growth
As franchise brands increasingly adopt AI-driven tools to scale operations and improve customer experience, the demand for unified, intelligent systems continues to grow. The combined power of ClientTether’s franchise CRM and NeverMiss.ai reflects a broader shift toward automation-first franchise management solutions that connect marketing, communication, and conversion into a single, seamless workflow. Ultimately, the tighter the integration between AI solution providers and core franchise software tools, the more impact these joint solutions can have on franchise owners and franchise brands alike.
Key Highlights:
- Instant AI-powered response to every lead via voice and text across all franchise locations
- Increased booked appointments through automated qualification and real-time, integrated scheduling
- Consistent franchise brand communication and SOP enforcement at scale
- Reduced missed calls and delayed follow-ups that cost franchisees revenue
- Greater operational efficiency, by reducing overhead costs while improving conversion rates - allowing franchise operators to focus on growth
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. The platform streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, and email automations. Recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, ClientTether helps franchise systems convert more leads, automate client engagement, and simplify their technology stack. For more information, visit www.clienttether.com.
About NeverMiss.ai
NeverMiss.ai is the AI customer engagement platform built for franchise brands. Through proprietary AI voice — inbound and outbound — AI text messaging, and deep integration with the tools you already use, NeverMiss.ai powers the agentic franchise. NeverMiss.ai reinforces brand standards and communication SOPs across every location, automating immediate lead response, appointment scheduling, and follow-ups. Never miss a lead, a call or a chance to deliver a 5-star experience — the future of franchising is agentic. Learn more at www.nevermiss.ai.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.