ClientTether Announces Partnership With Lumin.ai to Accelerate Franchise Lead Engagement and Candidate Conversion
ClientTether and Lumin.ai combine franchise CRM and conversational AI to speed responses, automate follow-up, and book qualified meetings.
Our partnership with Lumin.ai helps development teams eliminate delays in follow-up, create better candidate experiences, and move qualified prospects into meaningful conversations faster.”SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, today announced a strategic partnership with Lumin.ai, an AI-powered lead engagement and scheduling platform trusted by more than 100 franchise brands to improve speed-to-lead, automate follow-up, and book more qualified meetings with prospective franchisees.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
The partnership brings together two franchise-focused technology providers built to help development teams and multi-location brands act faster, communicate more effectively, and convert more opportunities. By combining ClientTether’s franchise CRM software with Lumin.ai’s real-time Conversational AI engagement, franchise brands can better manage the critical moments between lead capture, follow-up, qualification, and scheduled meetings.
Closing the Gap Between Lead and Response
For franchise development teams, speed matters. Prospective franchisees often engage with multiple brands at once, and the first organization to respond with relevance and consistency has a clear advantage. Lumin.ai helps franchise teams connect with leads via text messaging at the moment they show interest, instantly engaging, following up, and scheduling on the team’s calendars.
With 24/7 responsiveness and seamless integration with calendars and CRM systems, Lumin.ai supports sales and development teams by ensuring every lead receives a quick, human-like response that respects their timing and preferences. The result is a more efficient sales cycle, stronger candidate engagement, and more time for teams to focus on high-value conversations.
AI-Powered Engagement Built for Franchise Growth
ClientTether helps franchise brands streamline candidate and customer journeys through AI, text, call, and email automations. Through this partnership, franchise organizations gain an even stronger path to operational efficiency by combining automated engagement, CRM-driven workflows, and real-time scheduling support.
“Franchise brands are competing on responsiveness, consistency, and execution,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “Our partnership with Lumin.ai helps development teams eliminate delays in follow-up, create better candidate experiences, and move qualified prospects into meaningful conversations faster. This is exactly the kind of practical AI application that helps franchise organizations grow more efficiently.”
Lumin.ai’s platform is designed to help teams automate lead follow-up and scheduling while preserving the feeling of a timely, human interaction. By nurturing candidates through Conversational AI, Lumin.ai helps development teams grow faster while keeping their attention on the conversations most likely to drive results.
“We’re excited to partner with ClientTether to help franchise development teams engage prospects instantly, respond faster, and convert more qualified candidates into awarded franchises. Together, we’re helping brands streamline follow-up, fill calendars with productive meetings, and grow more efficiently,” said Ahson Kazi, VP Partnerships, Lumin.ai.
Driving the Next Era of Franchise Sales Execution
As franchise brands continue to evaluate franchise software, franchise sales CRM tools, and franchise development software, the need for integrated, intelligent systems has become more important than ever. Development teams need technology that does more than store contacts; they need a franchise management solution that helps them respond, engage, qualify, and convert.
Together, ClientTether and Lumin.ai are helping franchisors and multi-location operators create a faster, more connected path from inquiry to meeting. The partnership reflects a broader shift in the franchise industry toward AI-powered systems that improve efficiency without sacrificing personalization.
Key Highlights:
- ClientTether and Lumin.ai are partnering to help franchise brands improve speed-to-lead and candidate engagement.
- Lumin.ai’s Conversational AI automates real-time text follow-up, lead nurturing, and calendar scheduling.
- The partnership supports FranDev teams by helping them book more qualified meetings with prospective franchisees.
- ClientTether users can benefit from stronger lead conversion workflows across text, call, email, CRM, and AI-powered automation.
- Together, ClientTether and Lumin.ai help franchise operators improve efficiency, responsiveness, and revenue-driving execution.
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. See www.clienttether.com for more information
About Lumin.ai
Lumin.ai boosts sales by automating lead follow-up and scheduling by texting in real time. With its 24/7 responsiveness and seamless integration with your calendar and CRM, your sales team can be the first to establish that crucial human relationship. Lumin.ai connects with leads via text messaging at the critical moment they show interest, instantly engaging, following up, and scheduling on the team’s calendars. With the power of AI, every lead receives a quick, human-like response that respects their timing and preferences, driving higher conversions and a more efficient sales cycle. See www.lumin.ai for more information.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
marcela@clienttether.com
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