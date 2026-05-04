VueReal Launches EcoVue™ Solar-Integrated MicroLED Display Platform at SID 2026

VueReal EcoVue solar-integrated microLED smartwatch demonstration at SID Display Week 2026

EcoVue™ debuts in a smartwatch, showcasing scalable solar-integrated microLED displays for wearables, IoT, and automotive applications.

EcoVue reflects our vision for displays that become active energy platforms, extending battery life and enabling more sustainable designs” — Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO, VueReal

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VueReal , a leader in MicroSolid Printing ™ technology and microLED innovation, today announced the launch of EcoVue, a solar-integrated microLED display platform debuting at SID Display Week 2026 in Los Angeles.EcoVue introduces a new approach to display architecture by integrating solar cells around microLEDs, enabling displays to support light harvesting while maintaining the brightness, efficiency, and compact form factors required for next-generation products. While EcoVue will be introduced through a smartwatch demonstration, the platform is designed to show how future displays across wearables, IoT devices, automotive systems, consumer electronics, and other connected products can incorporate energy-harvesting capability.“EcoVue reflects VueReal’s vision for the next era of displays, where microLED technology does more than deliver brightness and efficiency,” said Reza Chaji, CEO and Founder of VueReal. “By integrating solar harvesting directly into the display architecture, we are showing how displays can become active energy platforms that extend battery life, reduce power constraints, and enable more sustainable product designs across wearables, IoT, automotive, and beyond.”The EcoVue smartwatch demonstration showcases VueReal’s mass transfer leadership through a high-density RGBG microLED display engineered for wearable applications and future display products. The platform is built around four key pillars: a cost-optimized display pathway, mass transfer leadership, efficient wearable architecture, and manufacturable design.EcoVue demonstrates how microLED performance, solar harvesting and compact display integration can come together in an ultra-thin architecture. The smartwatch display concept features a microLED architecture with 10 × 10 µm pixels, 75 µm pixel pitch, and a 410 × 502 resolution display format. VueReal’s EcoVue display anatomy highlights a stack that combines cover glass, solar cell, microLEDs, and backplane technology in a compact structure designed for next-generation wearable applications.At SID Display Week 2026, VueReal will position EcoVue as part of a broader vision for solar-integrated displays. VueReal’s show goals include introducing EcoVue and establishing solar-integrated displays as a new industry paradigm, demonstrating how solar-enabled displays can reduce power consumption, extend battery life, and unlock new use cases across wearables, automotive, and IoT.EcoVue is enabled by VueReal’s proprietary MicroSolid Printing platform, which supports scalable transfer and integration of microdevices including microLEDs, microdrivers, microsensors, and solar cells. By combining these capabilities into a manufacturable platform, VueReal is advancing a practical path toward energy-aware displays that can support the next generation of connected products.VueReal will showcase EcoVue during SID Display Week 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the exhibition runs from May 5–7, 2026. VueReal will exhibit at Booth #325.About VueRealVueReal is a Waterloo, Ontario-based technology company specializing in MicroSolid Printing, a high-yield, scalable platform for transferring and integrating microdevices such as microLEDs, microdrivers, microsensors, and solar cells. VueReal is enabling the next generation of displays, lighting, sensing, and energy-aware electronic systems through manufacturing innovation and product-focused development.

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