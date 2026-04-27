VueReal and Nissha to Showcase Joint HiddenDisplay™ Demonstration at SID Display Week 2026

VueReal and Nissha’s joint HiddenDisplay™ demonstration integrates VueReal microLED technology with Nissha mutech film to explore new approaches to display design and product integration.

Joint demonstration integrates VueReal microLED technology with Nissha mutech film to explore new display design and integration possibilities.

By combining VueReal’s microLED platform with Nissha’s film technology, we are demonstrating how complementary innovations can open new design possibilities.” — Brad Martin, Head of Product at VueReal

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VueReal , a leader in MicroSolid Printing™ technology and microLED innovation, and Nissha are pleased to announce a joint demonstration at SID Display Week 2026 featuring VueReal’s microLED display technology integrated with Nissha’s mutech film.The demonstration brings together VueReal’s advanced microLED capabilities and Nissha’s mutech film technology in a concept that highlights new possibilities for display design, integration, and visual functionality. The joint work reflects growing interest in how advanced materials and microLED architectures can enable differentiated product experiences across future electronic and display applications.“We are excited to showcase this demonstration with Nissha at SID Display Week 2026,” said Brad Martin, Head of Product at VueReal. “By combining VueReal’s microLED platform with Nissha’s film technology, we are demonstrating how complementary innovations can come together to open new design possibilities for next-generation display applications.”“Nissha is focused on advancing materials and surface technologies that enable more seamless integration of display functionality into products, without compromising design intent,” said Terry, Senior Vice President of the Industrial Materials Business Unit at Nissha. “This joint demonstration with VueReal represents an important step in exploring how functional films and microLED innovation can be combined to expand integration options and inspire new product concepts across future display-driven applications.”The demonstration will be shown during SID Display Week 2026, where attendees will have the opportunity to see how the combination of film-based materials and microLED technology can support new approaches to display integration and product design.VueReal continues to advance microLED commercialization through its proprietary MicroSolid Printing™ platform, which enables scalable transfer and integration of microdevices for display, lighting, and other emerging applications.About VueRealVueReal is a Waterloo, Ontario-based technology company specializing in MicroSolid Printing™, a high-yield, scalable platform for transferring and integrating microdevices such as microLEDs. VueReal is enabling the next generation of displays, lighting, and sensing solutions through manufacturing innovation and product-focused development.About NisshaNissha offers proprietary technologies that enable added value on the surfaces of a range of materials. IMD, IML, and IME, which facilitate simultaneous in-mold decoration, design, and function adding of plastic products, are extensively used in mobility components and home appliances in global markets.Media ContactsNissha Co., Ltd.n-ikemoto@nissha.com

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