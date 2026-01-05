VueReal Unveils TrueVue™ Smart Mirror for Automotive Full Display Mirrors and Consumer Smart Mirror Applications

TrueVue™ Smart Mirror: safety alerts and contextual information displayed directly on a mirror surface.

A next-gen MicroLED reflective display platform for automotive Full Display Mirrors and consumer smart mirrors—ultra-thin, low power, high readability.

TrueVue uniquely integrates MicroLED and mirror functionality without compromise, unlocking premium, context-aware information for drivers and consumers.” — Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO, VueReal

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VueReal , a leader in micro-device integration and MicroLED industrialization, today introduced TrueVue™ Smart Mirror, a next-generation reflective display platform engineered to deliver an ultra-thin form factor, exceptionally low power consumption, and no need for thermal management. TrueVue™ is designed to support both automotive Full Display Mirror (FDM) programs and emerging consumer smart mirror experiences, bringing high-brightness, full-colour MicroLED performance to everyday reflective surfaces.TrueVue™ enables context-aware content—including safety prompts, navigation cues, environmental information, notifications, and system status—directly on a mirror surface without compromising premium aesthetics. Through VueReal’s proprietary approach to integrating MicroLED displays with reflective optics, TrueVue™ is designed to maintain high mirror reflectivity and high display performance simultaneously, eliminating the common trade-offs that typically reduce brightness, resolution, or mirror clarity in conventional smart mirror solutions. The result is a high-resolution, high-brightness display experience that preserves the mirror’s original function.Automotive and Consumer Use CasesIn automotive Full Display Mirror (FDM) applications, TrueVue™ enables the integration of driver-focused information and safety-oriented overlays into a premium mirror form factor—supporting features such as warnings, system alerts, navigation guidance, and real-time contextual cues while maintaining a clean, factory-grade mirror appearance.In consumer environments, TrueVue™ supports smart mirror experiences that surface relevant information—such as notifications, time, weather, wellness insights, connected-home status, and interactive activities such as fashion, makeup and exercise —while preserving the look and feel of a high-end mirror, with minimal visual intrusion when content is not displayed.TrueVue™ Smart Mirror Highlights• New Design Philosophy Enabling Unique MicroLED Display + Mirror Integration: Enables crisp, high-contrast content while maintaining a mirror-like appearance, minimizing optical losses and preserving reflectivity.• Ultra-Thin Profile, Low Power Operation: Designed for high brightness with system-level efficiency, enabling sleek integration without adding complexity or thermal burden.• High Readability for Dynamic Overlays: Supports clear, premium visibility for interface elements such as warnings, status indicators, and contextual information.• Designed for Integration and Partner Adoption: A platform concept intended to support OEM and partner development across automotive and consumer markets.See TrueVue™ at CES 2026 VueReal will present TrueVue™ Smart Mirror through private, in-person demonstrations during CES 2026 at its suite in Las Vegas. Invited customers and partners will have the opportunity to experience the platform in both automotive FDM and consumer smart mirror use cases and discuss product concepts and integration pathways.To request a meeting: CES2026@vuereal.com“TrueVue™ demonstrates how MicroLED can enable entirely new human-machine interface experiences that consumers and drivers interact with every day,” said Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO of VueReal. “By VueReal unique integration of MicroLED and mirror functionality without compromising either, we can deliver useful information in a premium aesthetic—opening new opportunities across automotive and consumer applications.”About VueRealVueReal is an innovator in the micro-device industry, specializing in the transfer and integration of MicroLEDs through its proprietary MicroSolid Printing™ platform. Based in Waterloo, Canada, VueReal partners with global leaders in consumer electronics, automotive, and lighting to deliver high-performance, scalable, and sustainable MicroLED solutions to market.

